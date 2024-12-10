No Image Available

Embracing Defeat: Japan in the Wake of World War II

 By: John W. Dower  Category: Nonfiction  Published: 1999
 Description:

Recommended by Max Miller, Assistant Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School

A recent read for me about the history of the democratization of Japan after WWII. My “hot take” is that the successful “democratization from above” that the U.S. implemented in Japan was the basis of part of U.S. foreign policy for the succeeding 80 years. It useful to understand the particular circumstances (and weird twists, turns, and inconsistencies) this process took.

