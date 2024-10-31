Description:

Recommended by Lesliediana Jones, associate director for public services at Harvard Law School Library

“Dixon, Descending” isn’t the genre Jones usually reads, she was interested because she knew someone who decided to scale Mt. Everest. The person shared in great detail the cost and the preparation for the trip, and upon her return shared a video of her experience. In “Dixon, Descending,” Jones felt that because the main characters — who decide to summit Mt. Everest — were Black Americans, it brought a different perspective; to many this was considered an “implausible” activity for men of the Black race. Moreover, the two brothers in the book were educated, seemingly successful men, and the story explored sibling bonding, life regrets, and more.

“I felt the book was well-written and worth reading because the author’s manner of telling the story was thoughtful and provoking,” Jones said. “However, I was disappointed that despite the depiction of the brothers, one aspect of the story devolved into a standard plight that always seems to be a part of the story of young Black men. I cannot say more without it being a spoiler, (but I) would still recommend this book.”