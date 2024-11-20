Description:

Recommended by Heather Hill, Hazen-Nicoli Professor in Teacher Learning and Practice and the faculty co-chair of Teaching and Teacher Leadership

One of Hill’s most recent favorite books is “Deacon King Kong” by James McBride. The winner of multiple awards, the book features Sportcoat, a grumpy old deacon who shoots the neighborhood drug dealer in front of everyone. Hill loves that this work of historical fiction, which takes place in 1969 Brooklyn, teaches while carrying away readers with its brilliant writing. You can’t help but fall in love with McBride’s characters.

“McBride creates his often-flawed characters with palpable love, challenging binary notions of good and bad actors,” Hill said.