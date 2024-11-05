No Image Available

Bring the War Home: The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America 

 By: Kathleen Belew  Category: Nonfiction  Published: 2019
Recommended by Archon Fung, director of the Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation and the Winthrop Laflin McCormack Professor of Citizenship and Self-Government

After the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump and so many threats and so much intimidation of election officials, members of Congress, on down to school board and city council members, many of us are wondering where all of this violence comes from. Kathleen Belew’s fantastic book, “Bring the War Home: The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America,” traces the origins of one source of contemporary political violence: a white power movement that began with alienated returning veterans from the Vietnam War and that later shocked America when several of its members bombed the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City in 1995. Their story continues today.

