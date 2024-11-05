No Image Available

An Indigenous Ocean: Pacific Essays

 By: Damon Salesa  Category: Nonfiction  Published: 2023
 Description:

Recommended by Therese Lautua, College Fellow in Indigenous Religion, Committee on the Study of Religion, Faculty of Arts and Sciences

I love this book, which invites the reader to acknowledge and understand the diverse histories of the Indigenous Pacific with accessible language. My favorite quote in the introduction is: “My purpose is not to reconcile the many voices in the Ocean of a Thousand Languages, but to provoke some thinking about how the Indigenous can be at a planetary scale, how archipelagoes can be related but different, and how there is not a cacophony but a range of harmonies playing across the waves of their Native Seas, within an Indigenous Ocean.”

Back to all books

You might like

Trending

  1. Science & Tech

    Mars may have been habitable much more recently than thought

    Study bolsters theory that protective magnetic field supporting life-enabling atmosphere remained in place longer than estimates

    4 min read

  2. Health

    Weight-loss surgery down 25 percent as anti-obesity drug use soars

    Study authors call for more research examining how trend affects long-term patient outcomes

    4 min read

  3. Nation & World

    ‘I wanted to make a difference in America’

    Robert Putnam's 'Bowling Alone' sounded an alarm we still haven’t answered

    long read