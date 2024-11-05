An Indigenous Ocean: Pacific Essays

Description:

Recommended by Therese Lautua, College Fellow in Indigenous Religion, Committee on the Study of Religion, Faculty of Arts and Sciences

I love this book, which invites the reader to acknowledge and understand the diverse histories of the Indigenous Pacific with accessible language. My favorite quote in the introduction is: “My purpose is not to reconcile the many voices in the Ocean of a Thousand Languages, but to provoke some thinking about how the Indigenous can be at a planetary scale, how archipelagoes can be related but different, and how there is not a cacophony but a range of harmonies playing across the waves of their Native Seas, within an Indigenous Ocean.”