Wondering why joyous students were dressed as trees and yelling at the tops of their lungs on Thursday morning, or why others were wearing moose antlers or penguin costumes? Don’t worry, we’ve got answers.

Harvard College’s annual Housing Day is when freshmen, who spend their first year living in and around the Yard Houses, are sorted into one of 12 upperclass Houses. Freshmen are raucously informed of their House assignments early in the morning by the upperclass residents of their new Houses.

This year, as the cheering, spirit, and dancing hit a fever pitch outside, inside University Hall representatives from each House received formal letters to deliver to freshmen informing them of their House assignments. With letters in hand, the representatives stormed into the Yard dorms, letting members of the Class of 2020 know where they will be living for the next three years.

The rest was celebration, complete with House colors, shields, pennants, and those identifying costumes.