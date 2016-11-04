What’s it like to win a Nobel Prize? To find out, the Harvard Gazette sat down with two men who know.

Adams University Professor Eric Maskin and Oliver Hart, the Andrew E. Furer Professor of Economics, each won the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel — Maskin in 2007 and Hart last month.

In a conversation just days after Hart received the prestigious award, the two colleagues and friends looked back on their lives, and discussed everything from the perks that come with joining the cohort of Nobel winners to the childhood ambitions that launched their distinguished careers.