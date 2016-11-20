Four Harvard undergrads were among the 32 Americans chosen as Rhodes Scholars on Saturday. They will begin their studies at the University of Oxford next October.

The newest Harvard Rhodes Scholars are Spencer Dunleavy, Nancy Ko, and Maia Silber from the Class of 2017, and Anthony Wilder L. Wohns from the Class of 2016.

Rhodes Scholarships are among the most prestigious academic awards in the world, attracting hundreds of top students every year. This year’s U.S. group faced competition from 882 students nominated by 311 colleges and universities. The four awards put Harvard’s all-time tally at 359.

Created in 1902 by the will of British philanthropist Cecil Rhodes, the scholarships cover all costs for two or three years of study at Oxford. Winners are selected on the basis of high academic achievement, personal integrity, and leadership potential, among other attributes.

For a complete list of the 2017 Rhodes Scholars, click here.