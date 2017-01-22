The Hasty Pudding Theatricals, the oldest theatrical organization in the United States, has named Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer as its Woman of the Year.
Researchers have developed a customizable soft robot that fits around a heart and helps it beat, potentially opening new treatment options for people suffering from heart failure.
The composer for “La La Land” met his Hollywood collaborator, Damien Chazelle, and charted his musical path while at Harvard.
A new study out of Harvard-affiliated Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center suggests that precision medicine can provide vital care in treatment and diagnosis of pediatric brain tumors.
Faculty at Harvard Business School discuss how Donald Trump’s experience as a businessman may inform his approach to the U.S. presidency.
The Conference for Undergraduate Women in Physics included lab tours, lectures, and practical discussion on research, grad school applications, how to deal with discrimination and implicit bias, and finding mentors.
Science journalist Gary Taubes brought his “Case Against Sugar” to Harvard Law School.
Nearly 45,000 annual deaths are associated with lack of health insurance, according to a new study published online today by the American Journal of Public ...
A new study examines who’s learning from MOOCs, and how.
The Gazette sat down with Professor Scott Edwards, who chairs Harvard’s reaccreditation steering committee, to discuss the process ahead for the University.
Versatile actor Ryan Reynolds is chosen as Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ Man of the Year.
New research by Derek Miller, an assistant professor of English, highlights the starring role of “decidedly average” in the history of art.
Harvard Common Spaces is pleased to announce an exciting lineup of winter activities planned for the Plaza. This year, it’s all about fun activities, food, ...
The 2016 Annual Report of the Corporation Committee on Shareholder Responsibility, a subcommittee of the President and Fellows has been released.
The Center for Middle Eastern Studies (CMES) at Harvard University today opened its first overseas office, in Tunisia, home to a tradition of learning and ...
Harvard Law School offers a Spanish course for student attorneys who want to polish their skills to deal with clients who speak that language.
A group of Harvard researchers is taking a new approach to the challenge of developing new catalysts.
William Sisler, director of the Harvard University Press, will retire at the end of the academic year. He led the publisher through an era of major transitions in the field.
With Harvard help, Gardner Pilot Academy celebrates its new, interactive science lab.
Professor Jennifer Leaning, co-chair of a new committee set up to examine the health consequences of Syria’s civil war, talks about the country’s prospects for stability and recovery.