Hasty Pudding welcomes ‘Deadpool’ actor Ryan Reynolds as its Man of the Year.
Harvard officials, staff, administrators, faculty, alumni, and students stood alongside alumni veterans and active servicemen and -women at a reception at Pusey Library for an evocative exhibition that traces the interwoven histories of two of the country’s oldest institutions: Harvard and the U.S. military.
The Gazette speaks with the Medical School's Staci Gruber, who thinks that state marijuana legalization policy has run ahead of science.
There are thousands of unapproved chemicals, often banned elsewhere, in the U.S. environment, panelists at a Harvard forum say.
The inaugural session of the Harvard DataFest conference brought attention to Harvard’s growing interest in data science.
A study suggests that while psychopaths do feel regret, however, it doesn’t affect their choices.
Town hall session outlines Harvard’s programmatic safety net for community members during this period of tightened immigration.
Harvard researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital find that participating in an eight-week mindfulness meditation program appears to make measurable changes in brain regions associated with memory, sense of self, empathy, and stress.
Nearly a century after it was theorized, Harvard scientists have succeeded in creating metallic hydrogen. In addition to helping scientists answer some fundamental questions about the nature of matter, the material is theorized to have a wide range of applications, including as a room-temperature superconductor.
A Harvard Chan School study has found that drinking-water samples near industrial sites, military fire-training areas, and wastewater-treatment plants have the highest levels of fluorinated compounds, which have been linked with cancer, hormone disruption, high cholesterol, and obesity.
With travel to the United States temporarily banned from some Muslim-majority nations, Harvard officials and students are rallying to support members of the global University’s international community.
The composer for “La La Land” met his Hollywood collaborator, Damien Chazelle, and charted his musical path while at Harvard.
Law School scholars react to President Trump’s nomination of Neil M. Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.
Top reporters and editors discuss the future of news, as well as the opportunities and the challenges the industry faces in what many observers call the “post-truth” era.
Novelist Tom Perrotta, who headlines Harvard’s LITFest on Feb. 4, talks with a television co-writer and a Harvard instructor about the craft.
Harvard Choruses will join a performance of Grammy-winning composer Craig Hella Johnson’s “Considering Matthew Shepard” Sunday at Symphony Hall.
A course featuring adaptive learning explores the technological feasibility, implications, and design of such a system to improve massive open online courses.
The sixth annual Public Interested Conference brought together nearly 150 Harvard alumni who shared their experiences in the public service sector.
Neil M. Gorsuch, a 1991 graduate of Harvard Law School (HLS), is President Donald Trump’s pick as the next justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, it was announced Tuesday night.
A Divinity School conversation focused on religious freedom in the wake of President Trump’s executive action on immigration.
Harvard encourages computer users to watch out for and report phishing expeditions, which are increasing.
A Harvard undergraduate who now calls two coasts home learns to bridge the 3,000-mile gap.
A Harvard undergrad reflects on leaving home, but staying put.
A new exhibit at the Harvard Museum of Natural History brings an artist’s view to the ongoing extinction crisis affecting the planet.
See Harvard through a collection of double exposure images, where iconic elements of the University campus overlap and converge in surprising ways.