An exhibit by Cuban mixed-media artist Juan Roberto Diago at the Ethelbert Cooper Gallery folds history into imagery.
The Harvard Museum of Natural History is taking on names — both common and scientific — together with companion institutions in a series of new installations that introduce the public to the color and complexity of appellations.
HUH 2017–2018 market rents will increase 3 percent on average across the 3,000-unit portfolio relative to last year’s rents, although within the portfolio rents on some units have been adjusted up or down based on current market conditions.
The Hasty Pudding Theatricals honored actress Octavia Spencer two days after she received her latest Academy Award nomination.
Harvard Medical School scientists and colleagues from Massachusetts General Hospital have partly restored hearing in mice with a genetic form of deafness. The new approach overcomes a longstanding barrier to gene therapy for inherited and acquired deafness.
To accommodate the increasing number of those wishing to attend Harvard University’s Commencement Exercises, new guidelines are being proposed to facilitate admission into Tercentenary Theatre.
Nearly a century after it was theorized, Harvard scientists have succeeded in creating metallic hydrogen. In addition to helping scientists answer some fundamental questions about the nature of matter, the material is theorized to have a wide range of applications, including as a room-temperature superconductor.
Nearly a century after it was theorized, Harvard scientists have succeeded in creating metallic hydrogen. In addition to helping scientists answer some fundamental questions about the nature of matter, the material is theorized to have a wide range of applications, including as a room-temperature superconductor.
Harvard researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital find that participating in an eight-week mindfulness meditation program appears to make measurable changes in brain regions associated with memory, sense of self, empathy, and stress.
The composer for “La La Land” met his Hollywood collaborator, Damien Chazelle, and charted his musical path while at Harvard.
Faculty at Harvard Business School discuss how Donald Trump’s experience as a businessman may inform his approach to the U.S. presidency.
Researchers have developed a customizable soft robot that fits around a heart and helps it beat, potentially opening new treatment options for people suffering from heart failure.
New Harvard Management Company head N.P. Narvekar announced a major reorganization of Harvard’s endowment management arm, including investment strategy shifts, workforce cuts, fresh hires, and changes in how compensation is calculated.
I was all set to give a speech today entitled, "American Jihad." But after receiving several complaints, I've decided instead to give a less controversial ...
“Trans Scripts, Part I: The Women,” now at the A.R.T., is drawn from more than 75 interviews conducted by writer-producer Paul Lucas.
In Harvard Law School’s January term course on fashion law, students dealt with legal issues faced by the fashion industry, from intellectual property to franchising to sustainability.
For an undergraduate, Harvard Square is busy and crowded, but it’s home, particularly when you know what parts of it make you happy.
An exhibit by Cuban mixed-media artist Juan Roberto Diago at the Ethelbert Cooper Gallery folds history into imagery.
An exhibit by Cuban mixed-media artist Juan Roberto Diago at the Ethelbert Cooper Gallery folds history into imagery.
The Harvard Museum of Natural History is taking on names — both common and scientific — together with companion institutions in a series of new installations that introduce the public to the color and complexity of appellations.
HUH 2017–2018 market rents will increase 3 percent on average across the 3,000-unit portfolio relative to last year’s rents, although within the portfolio rents on some units have been adjusted up or down based on current market conditions.
The Hasty Pudding Theatricals honored actress Octavia Spencer two days after she received her latest Academy Award nomination.
Harvard Medical School scientists and colleagues from Massachusetts General Hospital have partly restored hearing in mice with a genetic form of deafness. The new approach overcomes a longstanding barrier to gene therapy for inherited and acquired deafness.
To accommodate the increasing number of those wishing to attend Harvard University’s Commencement Exercises, new guidelines are being proposed to facilitate admission into Tercentenary Theatre.
Nearly a century after it was theorized, Harvard scientists have succeeded in creating metallic hydrogen. In addition to helping scientists answer some fundamental questions about the nature of matter, the material is theorized to have a wide range of applications, including as a room-temperature superconductor.
For an undergraduate, Harvard Square is busy and crowded, but it’s home, particularly when you know what parts of it make you happy.
New Harvard Management Company head N.P. Narvekar announced a major reorganization of Harvard’s endowment management arm, including investment strategy shifts, workforce cuts, fresh hires, and changes in how compensation is calculated.
Sign up for daily emails with the latest Harvard news.
In Harvard Law School’s January term course on fashion law, students dealt with legal issues faced by the fashion industry, from intellectual property to franchising to sustainability.
When students move back into a renovated Winthrop House this fall, ahead of schedule, they’ll find transformed spaces and modern amenities as well as design touches that celebrate the residence’s rich history.
Samir Mitragotri, a leading chemical- and bio-engineer who develops new techniques and materials for treating conditions such as diabetes, cancer and ...
Attendees of the Harvard Ed Portal’s recent Learning Xchange "Health and Wellness for the New Year" were given the opportunity to learn about nutrition, ...
Makeda Best has been named the new Richard L. Menschel Curator of Photography at Harvard Art Museums.
“Trans Scripts, Part I: The Women,” now at the A.R.T., is drawn from more than 75 interviews conducted by writer-producer Paul Lucas.
The Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics (IOP) has selected its spring 2017 class of Visiting and Resident Fellows. A list is available at ...
The Hasty Pudding Theatricals, the oldest theatrical organization in the United States, has named Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer as its Woman of the Year.
For almost 250 years, the U.S. military and Harvard have shared a deeply interwoven history. A Harvard University Archives exhibition at Pusey Library demonstrates the scope of this relationship.
Researchers have developed a customizable soft robot that fits around a heart and helps it beat, potentially opening new treatment options for people suffering from heart failure.