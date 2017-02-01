The sixth annual Public Interested Conference brought together 100 Harvard alumni who shared their experiences in the public service sector.
Neil M. Gorsuch, a 1991 graduate of Harvard Law School (HLS), is President Donald Trump’s pick as the next justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, it was announced Tuesday night.
A Divinity School conversation focused on religious freedom in the wake of President Trump’s executive action on immigration.
Harvard encourages computer users to watch out for and report phishing expeditions, which are increasing.
A Harvard undergraduate who now calls two coasts home learns to bridge the 3,000-mile gap.
A Harvard undergrad reflects on leaving home, but staying put.
A new exhibit at the Harvard Museum of Natural History brings an artist’s view to the ongoing extinction crisis affecting the planet.
Harvard researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital find that participating in an eight-week mindfulness meditation program appears to make measurable changes in brain regions associated with memory, sense of self, empathy, and stress.
Nearly a century after it was theorized, Harvard scientists have succeeded in creating metallic hydrogen. In addition to helping scientists answer some fundamental questions about the nature of matter, the material is theorized to have a wide range of applications, including as a room-temperature superconductor.
The composer for “La La Land” met his Hollywood collaborator, Damien Chazelle, and charted his musical path while at Harvard.
A Harvard Chan School study has found that drinking-water samples near industrial sites, military fire-training areas, and wastewater-treatment plants have the highest levels of fluorinated compounds, which have been linked with cancer, hormone disruption, high cholesterol, and obesity.
With travel to the United States temporarily banned from some Muslim-majority nations, Harvard officials and students are rallying to support members of the global University’s international community.
New Harvard Management Company head N.P. Narvekar announced a major reorganization of Harvard’s endowment management arm, including investment strategy shifts, workforce cuts, fresh hires, and changes in how compensation is calculated.
Faculty at Harvard Business School discuss how Donald Trump’s experience as a businessman may inform his approach to the U.S. presidency.
See Harvard through a collection of double exposure images, where iconic elements of the University campus overlap and converge in surprising ways.
An exhibit by Cuban mixed-media artist Juan Roberto Diago at the Ethelbert Cooper Gallery folds history into imagery.
A Wintersession course studied compassion and suffering through the lenses of dance, music, and science.
President Drew Faust and College Dean Rakesh Khurana were on hand, and were named honorary coaches, at Harvard women’s basketball game victory.
Six finalists for the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting have been announced by the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy at ...
A Harvard Chan School researcher has launched a website to connect citizens with data on the water coming through their taps.
Paola Villarreal, a fellow at the Berkman Klein Center, is using data visualization to shed light on inequality in health, housing, and more.
The sixth annual National Collegiate Research Conference (NCRC), considered the largest student-run undergraduate research symposium in the nation, brought an estimated 200 undergraduates from across the U.S. and abroad to Harvard’s campus Jan. 19–21.
The Harvard Museum of Natural History is taking on names — both common and scientific — together with companion institutions in a series of new installations that introduce the public to the color and complexity of appellations.
HUH 2017–2018 market rents will increase 3 percent on average across the 3,000-unit portfolio relative to last year’s rents, although within the portfolio rents on some units have been adjusted up or down based on current market conditions.
The Hasty Pudding Theatricals honored actress Octavia Spencer two days after she received her latest Academy Award nomination.
Harvard Medical School scientists and colleagues from Massachusetts General Hospital have partly restored hearing in mice with a genetic form of deafness. The new approach overcomes a longstanding barrier to gene therapy for inherited and acquired deafness.