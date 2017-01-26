For an undergraduate, Harvard Square is busy and crowded, but it’s home, particularly when you know what parts of it make you happy.
New Harvard Management Company head N.P. Narvekar announced a major reorganization of Harvard’s endowment management arm, including investment strategy shifts, workforce cuts, fresh hires, and changes in how compensation is calculated.
In Harvard Law School’s January term course on fashion law, students dealt with legal issues faced by the fashion industry, from intellectual property to franchising to sustainability.
When students move back into a renovated Winthrop House this fall, ahead of schedule, they’ll find transformed spaces and modern amenities as well as design touches that celebrate the residence’s rich history.
Makeda Best has been named the new Richard L. Menschel Curator of Photography at Harvard Art Museums.
“Trans Scripts, Part I: The Women,” now at the A.R.T., is drawn from more than 75 interviews conducted by writer-producer Paul Lucas.
The Hasty Pudding Theatricals, the oldest theatrical organization in the United States, has named Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer as its Woman of the Year.
Faculty at Harvard Business School discuss how Donald Trump’s experience as a businessman may inform his approach to the U.S. presidency.
The composer for “La La Land” met his Hollywood collaborator, Damien Chazelle, and charted his musical path while at Harvard.
Researchers have developed a customizable soft robot that fits around a heart and helps it beat, potentially opening new treatment options for people suffering from heart failure.
I was all set to give a speech today entitled, "American Jihad." But after receiving several complaints, I've decided instead to give a less controversial ...
As the New England Patriots get ready to compete in their fifth consecutive AFC championship, Harvard Business School professor Carl Kester considers the leadership and organizational management skills of the team’s head coach, Bill Belichick.
The Conference for Undergraduate Women in Physics included lab tours, lectures, and practical discussion on research, grad school applications, how to deal with discrimination and implicit bias, and finding mentors.
When students move back into a renovated Winthrop House this fall, ahead of schedule, they’ll find transformed spaces and modern amenities as well as design touches that celebrate the residence’s rich history.
“Trans Scripts, Part I: The Women,” now at the A.R.T., is drawn from more than 75 interviews conducted by writer-producer Paul Lucas.
Makeda Best has been named the new Richard L. Menschel Curator of Photography at Harvard Art Museums.
In Harvard Law School’s January term course on fashion law, students dealt with legal issues faced by the fashion industry, from intellectual property to franchising to sustainability.
For an undergraduate, Harvard Square is busy and crowded, but it’s home, particularly when you know what parts of it make you happy.
For an undergraduate, Harvard Square is busy and crowded, but it’s home, particularly when you know what parts of it make you happy.
New Harvard Management Company head N.P. Narvekar announced a major reorganization of Harvard’s endowment management arm, including investment strategy shifts, workforce cuts, fresh hires, and changes in how compensation is calculated.
In Harvard Law School’s January term course on fashion law, students dealt with legal issues faced by the fashion industry, from intellectual property to franchising to sustainability.
When students move back into a renovated Winthrop House this fall, ahead of schedule, they’ll find transformed spaces and modern amenities as well as design touches that celebrate the residence’s rich history.
Samir Mitragotri, a leading chemical- and bio-engineer who develops new techniques and materials for treating conditions such as diabetes, cancer and ...
Attendees of the Harvard Ed Portal’s recent Learning Xchange "Health and Wellness for the New Year" were given the opportunity to learn about nutrition, ...
Makeda Best has been named the new Richard L. Menschel Curator of Photography at Harvard Art Museums.
“Trans Scripts, Part I: The Women,” now at the A.R.T., is drawn from more than 75 interviews conducted by writer-producer Paul Lucas.
The Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics (IOP) has selected its spring 2017 class of Visiting and Resident Fellows. A list is available at ...
The Hasty Pudding Theatricals, the oldest theatrical organization in the United States, has named Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer as its Woman of the Year.
Sign up for daily emails with the latest Harvard news.
For almost 250 years, the U.S. military and Harvard have shared a deeply interwoven history. A Harvard University Archives exhibition at Pusey Library demonstrates the scope of this relationship.
Researchers have developed a customizable soft robot that fits around a heart and helps it beat, potentially opening new treatment options for people suffering from heart failure.
The composer for “La La Land” met his Hollywood collaborator, Damien Chazelle, and charted his musical path while at Harvard.
Harvard Common Spaces is pleased to announce an exciting lineup of winter activities planned for the Plaza. This year, it’s all about fun activities, food, ...
A new study out of Harvard-affiliated Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center suggests that precision medicine can provide vital care in treatment and diagnosis of pediatric brain tumors.
Faculty at Harvard Business School discuss how Donald Trump’s experience as a businessman may inform his approach to the U.S. presidency.
The Conference for Undergraduate Women in Physics included lab tours, lectures, and practical discussion on research, grad school applications, how to deal with discrimination and implicit bias, and finding mentors.
The 2016 Annual Report of the Corporation Committee on Shareholder Responsibility, a subcommittee of the President and Fellows has been released.
The Center for Middle Eastern Studies (CMES) at Harvard University today opened its first overseas office, in Tunisia, home to a tradition of learning and ...
The Gazette sat down with Professor Scott Edwards, who chairs Harvard’s reaccreditation steering committee, to discuss the process ahead for the University.