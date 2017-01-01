A look back at some of the Gazette’s most popular stories of 2016.
The Ivy League style of clothiers such as J. Press and the Andover Shop has stood the test of time.
Harvard physicists Cumrun Vafa and Andrew Strominger have been named winners of the 2017 Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics in recognition of their groundbreaking work in a number of areas, including black hole theory, quantum gravity, and string theory.
Go behind the scenes of the Harvard-Radcliffe Drama Club's production of "Into the Woods"
Harvard’s Office of Technology Development has established a collaborative research agreement with Facebook, which establishes a platform to quickly and easily pursue joint or sponsored research projects with the company.
Harvard’s creative writing program is growing in creativity and size.
Using ultra-fast MRI scans, scientists are able to track rapid oscillations in brain activity that previously would have gone undetected, a development that could open the door to understanding fast-occurring cognitive processes that once appeared off-limits to scientists.
In the morning hours before classes start, the Harvard community prepares for the day ahead.
Harvard admissions officials say 938 students have been admitted early to the College to the Class of 2021, as early action thrives as a “new normal” for undergraduate admissions.
A new study by researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center examines the neuroanatomy behind delusional misidentification syndromes.
Students enrolled in the course “Reinventing (and Reimagining) Boston: The Changing American City” examine the city and the many changes it has undergone in recent decades.
America's "let them cry" attitude toward children may lead to more fears and tears among adults, according to two Harvard Medical ...
A Harvard study has found that women who used ibuprofen or acetaminophen for six years or more were at higher risk of hearing loss than those who used these medications for a year or less.
Professor Alex Rehding talks about his research for a book on Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.
Lighting designer Jen Schriever talks about her vision for the A.R.T.’s adaptation of the Sarah Waters novel “Fingersmith.”
Harvard researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital have found a topical chemotherapy and an immune-system-activating compound that is able to rapidly clear actinic keratosis lesions from patients participating in a clinical trial.
The Presidential Task Force on Inclusion and Belonging, created by President Drew Faust in September, is gathering information through listening sessions and has started subcommittees to examine how to build on Harvard’s commitment to campus diversity and be a university where all feel they belong.
Using the atomic-scale quantum defects in diamonds known as nitrogen-vacancy centers to detect the magnetic field generated by neural signals, scientists working in the lab of Ronald Walsworth, a faculty member in Harvard’s Center for Brain Science and Physics Department, demonstrated a noninvasive technique that can show the activity of neurons.
Tommy Amaker reflects on becoming the Crimson’s winningest men’s basketball coach after his 179th win.
At this time of year, most Harvard seniors are worrying about job interviews or graduate school applications, but not Dhruva Bhat and Julius Bright Ross. The two seniors will spend the next two years studying in the United Kingdom, Bhat as a Rhodes Scholar and Ross as a Marshall Scholar.
Researchers from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences have made the world’s smallest radio receiver, built out of an assembly of atomic-scale defects in pink diamonds.
Each year, as the hectic holiday season comes to a close, the team at Crimson Catering gathers to have a team celebration. Typically, that includes an ...
Jackie Lender '16, who is the first Harvard Presidential City of Boston Fellow, shares her experience.
On a visit to Harvard, best-selling author Michael Lewis talked about the deep friendship and pioneering collaboration of famed psychologists Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky, whose work created the field of behavioral economics.
This year’s Tazuko Ajiro Monane and Noma-Reischauer Awards Ceremony, an annual tradition co-hosted by Harvard’s Japanese Language Program and the Edwin O. ...