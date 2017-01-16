Versatile actor Ryan Reynolds is chosen as Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ Man of the Year.
Harvard Law School offers a Spanish course for student attorneys who want to polish their skills to deal with clients who speak that language.
Science journalist Gary Taubes brought his “Case Against Sugar” to Harvard Law School.
A group of Harvard researchers is taking a new approach to the challenge of developing new catalysts.
William Sisler, director of the Harvard University Press, will retire at the end of the academic year. He led the publisher through an era of major transitions in the field.
A new study examines who’s learning from MOOCs, and how.
With Harvard help, Gardner Pilot Academy celebrates its new, interactive science lab.
Nearly 45,000 annual deaths are associated with lack of health insurance, according to a new study published online today by the American Journal of Public ...
With President-elect Donald Trump pushing for a federal infrastructure improvement plan, Harvard faculty consider the needs and challenges that may dog the ambitious proposal.
Venkatesh Narayanamurti, he former dean of Harvard’s John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, is suggesting doing away with the traditional applied/basic research divide in favor of one that encourages greater collaboration and a two-way path between discovery and invention.
Professor Jennifer Leaning, co-chair of a new committee set up to examine the health consequences of Syria’s civil war, talks about the country’s prospects for stability and recovery.
Molly Antopol, a Radcliffe Fellow and author of “The UnAmericans,” talks about the creative process behind her fiction.
In a new book, Harvard historian Charles Maier explores the boundaries that both separate and bind modern societies.
Members of the Harvard community are being given special early access to HMX Fundamentals, an innovative online learning program from the Harvard Medical ...
The Harvard Art Museums are pleased to announce the appointment of Makeda Best as the new Richard L. Menschel Curator of Photography, effective Jan. 17, ...
The Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy, based at Harvard Kennedy School, is pleased to announce the appointment of its spring 2017 ...
Several Harvard Kennedy School (HKS) alumni and one current student have been named to the 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 list, celebrating “the brightest young ...
Calestous Juma, professor of the practice of international development at Harvard Kennedy School (HKS), has been named among the 100 Most Influential ...
Harvard alumni will receive ballots to vote for a new group of Harvard Overseers and Harvard Alumni Association elected directors this spring.
Shorter city blocks stimulate urban life, but if they’re too short, people spend too much time crossing roads, and the streetscape suffers, study says.
James Ackerman, Arthur Kingsley Porter Professor of Fine Arts Emeritus, lived a life of service, giving himself fully to his country, his pupils, and his research.
With President-elect Donald Trump pushing for a federal infrastructure improvement plan, Harvard faculty consider the needs and challenges that may dog the ambitious proposal.
Harvard Law School Dean Martha Minow announced she will step down at the end of this academic year. With a focus on access to justice, public service, and entrepreneurship, Minow guided the School in new directions to prepare lawyers for challenges and opportunities brought by globalization and a changing legal profession.