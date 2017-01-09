Harvard alumni will receive ballots to vote for a new group of Harvard Overseers and Harvard Alumni Association elected directors this spring.
Shorter city blocks stimulate urban life, but if they’re too short, people spend too much time crossing roads, and the streetscape suffers, study says.
James Ackerman, Arthur Kingsley Porter Professor of Fine Arts Emeritus, lived a life of service, giving himself fully to his country, his pupils, and his research.
With President-elect Donald Trump pushing for a federal infrastructure improvement plan, Harvard faculty consider the needs and challenges that may dog the ambitious proposal.
Molly Antopol, a Radcliffe Fellow and author of “The UnAmericans,” talks about the creative process behind her fiction.
Harvard Law School Dean Martha Minow announced she will step down at the end of this academic year. With a focus on access to justice, public service, and entrepreneurship, Minow guided the School in new directions to prepare lawyers for challenges and opportunities brought by globalization and a changing legal profession.
Venkatesh Narayanamurti, he former dean of Harvard’s John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, is suggesting doing away with the traditional applied/basic research divide in favor of one that encourages greater collaboration and a two-way path between discovery and invention.
In the morning hours before classes start, the Harvard community prepares for the day ahead.
Harvard Law School Dean Martha Minow announced she will step down at the end of this academic year. With a focus on access to justice, public service, and entrepreneurship, Minow guided the School in new directions to prepare lawyers for challenges and opportunities brought by globalization and a changing legal profession.
Harvard researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital find that participating in an eight-week mindfulness meditation program appears to make measurable changes in brain regions associated with memory, sense of self, empathy, and stress.
With President-elect Donald Trump pushing for a federal infrastructure improvement plan, Harvard faculty consider the needs and challenges that may dog the ambitious proposal.
Venkatesh Narayanamurti, he former dean of Harvard’s John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, is suggesting doing away with the traditional applied/basic research divide in favor of one that encourages greater collaboration and a two-way path between discovery and invention.
Molly Antopol, a Radcliffe Fellow and author of “The UnAmericans,” talks about the creative process behind her fiction.
A look back at some of the Gazette’s most popular stories of 2016.
Molly Antopol, a Radcliffe Fellow and author of “The UnAmericans,” talks about the creative process behind her fiction.
Professor Alex Rehding talks about his research for a book on Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.
Harvard’s creative writing program is growing in creativity and size.
James Ackerman, Arthur Kingsley Porter Professor of Fine Arts Emeritus, lived a life of service, giving himself fully to his country, his pupils, and his research.
Harvard alumni will receive ballots to vote for a new group of Harvard Overseers and Harvard Alumni Association elected directors this spring.
Shorter city blocks stimulate urban life, but if they’re too short, people spend too much time crossing roads, and the streetscape suffers, study says.
James Ackerman, Arthur Kingsley Porter Professor of Fine Arts Emeritus, lived a life of service, giving himself fully to his country, his pupils, and his research.
With President-elect Donald Trump pushing for a federal infrastructure improvement plan, Harvard faculty consider the needs and challenges that may dog the ambitious proposal.
Molly Antopol, a Radcliffe Fellow and author of “The UnAmericans,” talks about the creative process behind her fiction.
Harvard Law School Dean Martha Minow announced she will step down at the end of this academic year. With a focus on access to justice, public service, and entrepreneurship, Minow guided the School in new directions to prepare lawyers for challenges and opportunities brought by globalization and a changing legal profession.
Venkatesh Narayanamurti, he former dean of Harvard’s John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, is suggesting doing away with the traditional applied/basic research divide in favor of one that encourages greater collaboration and a two-way path between discovery and invention.
A look back at some of the Gazette’s most popular stories of 2016.
The Ivy League style of clothiers such as J. Press and the Andover Shop has stood the test of time.
Harvard physicists Cumrun Vafa and Andrew Strominger have been named winners of the 2017 Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics in recognition of their groundbreaking work in a number of areas, including black hole theory, quantum gravity, and string theory.
Sign up for daily emails with the latest Harvard news.
Go behind the scenes of the Harvard-Radcliffe Drama Club's production of "Into the Woods"
Harvard’s Office of Technology Development has established a collaborative research agreement with Facebook, which establishes a platform to quickly and easily pursue joint or sponsored research projects with the company.
Harvard’s creative writing program is growing in creativity and size.
Using ultra-fast MRI scans, scientists are able to track rapid oscillations in brain activity that previously would have gone undetected, a development that could open the door to understanding fast-occurring cognitive processes that once appeared off-limits to scientists.
A new study by researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center examines the neuroanatomy behind delusional misidentification syndromes.
Harvard researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital have found a topical chemotherapy and an immune-system-activating compound that is able to rapidly clear actinic keratosis lesions from patients participating in a clinical trial.
Lighting designer Jen Schriever talks about her vision for the A.R.T.’s adaptation of the Sarah Waters novel “Fingersmith.”
The Presidential Task Force on Inclusion and Belonging, created by President Drew Faust in September, is gathering information through listening sessions and has started subcommittees to examine how to build on Harvard’s commitment to campus diversity and be a university where all feel they belong.
Using the atomic-scale quantum defects in diamonds known as nitrogen-vacancy centers to detect the magnetic field generated by neural signals, scientists working in the lab of Ronald Walsworth, a faculty member in Harvard’s Center for Brain Science and Physics Department, demonstrated a noninvasive technique that can show the activity of neurons.
Tommy Amaker reflects on becoming the Crimson’s winningest men’s basketball coach after his 179th win.