Worldwide Week 2026: Celebrating Harvard’s global connections

During any given week, Harvard’s campus is home to any number of lectures, seminars, and events that explore international themes, and throughout the year our museums host programs and exhibits that help us broaden our understanding of the world’s cultures and of one another. Beyond campus, in locations around the world and in Harvard’s more than 20 offices abroad, Harvard students, faculty, researchers, and staff are immersed in understanding and solving some of the world’s most complex challenges.

From Oct. 11-18, the Office of the Vice Provost for International Affairs invites the Harvard community to join in celebrating Worldwide Week at Harvard, our annual event highlighting the University’s unparalleled engagement with the world. During this weeklong event, Harvard’s Schools, departments, research centers, student organizations, and domestic and international offices will host a variety of academic and cultural events with global or international themes.

“Harvard’s excellence, and its potential for positive societal impact, are driven in large part by its global engagement,” said Mark Elliott, vice provost for international affairs. “The university is home to a vibrant community of international students and scholars who play a key part in its academic life, and our research, teaching, and learning are greatly informed by international perspectives. Worldwide Week 2026 gives us the opportunity to highlight the breadth and depth of this engagement with the world.”

The Office of the Vice Provost for International Affairs (OVPIA) has hosted Worldwide Week at Harvard since 2017. This year’s program includes seminars and panel discussions on topics ranging from public health to global higher education to ethics and technology; activities include student information sessions, film screenings, art exhibits, and social events.

Of note, on Oct. 14, from noon to 2 p.m. in the Science Center Plaza, OVPIA will host its third annual Harvard’s Global Offices Information Table. Stop by to talk with the visiting directors of many of Harvard’s global offices to learn more about Harvard programming and resources in Greece, South Africa, Brazil, China, and beyond. There you can also meet colleagues supporting international travel and study, including Global Support Services.

For a full listing of Worldwide Week events, visit Worldwide Week at Harvard.