West End hit musical comedy to conclude A.R.T.’s 2024/25 season

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University announced on Thursday that it will produce the North American premiere of the West End hit “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)” to conclude its 2024/25 season. The “uplifting” (British Vogue), “fresh, funny, ironic, and moving” (The Observer) acclaimed new musical about new beginnings and seeing the world through fresh eyes is by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan and directed and choreographed by Tim Jackson.

“The A.R.T. is excited to produce the North American premiere of this inventive and heartfelt new musical, ‘Two Strangers.’ I can’t wait to introduce our audiences to this show that has captured the hearts of its UK audiences,” said Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus.

“Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)” begins performances at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square on May 20, opens officially on May 30, and runs through June 29. Press will be invited to attend May 28. The production replaces the previously announced “Passing Strange.”

“Effervescent and uplifting!” — British Vogue

“Funny, heartfelt, but unsentimental. It’s a charmer.” — The Guardian

“★★★★★ Flawless! A pick-me-up of a show, what we need in hard times.” — The Observer

Naïve and impossibly upbeat Brit, Dougal, has just landed in New York for his dad’s second wedding — the dad he’s never known. Robin, the sister of the bride, is at the airport to pick him up — and she’s late for work. Hungry for an adventure in the city he’s only seen in movies, Dougal hopes native New Yorker Robin will be his guide. Taking inspiration from traditional rom-coms, this “fresh, funny, ironic, and inventive” (The Observer) new musical balances life’s sweetness and struggle as Dougal and Robin discover the meaningful impact on each of their lives a stranger can make.

The “Two Strangers” London Cast Album is currently available to on all major streaming platforms.

“All of us at A.R.T. were deeply disappointed in January when we determined that we would no longer be able to produce “Passing Strange” due to unexpected costs that exceeded the production’s original budget,” said Executive Director Kelvin Dinkins Jr. “We wish the production’s incredible creative team terrific success moving forward.”

Tickets from $35 go on sale to the general public March 21 at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Two-Strangers. Discounts are available to Harvard faculty and staff, students and ticket-buyers under age 25, Blue Star families, EBT cardholders, seniors, groups of 10+, and others, as well as through Take Five.