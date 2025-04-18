Two juniors recognized as Truman Scholars

Ashley Adrika ’26, a government concentrator with a secondary in sociology, and Eva Frazier ’26, a social studies concentrator with a secondary in ethnicity, migration, rights, were named 2025 Truman Scholars. They join a cohort of 54 new Truman Scholars selected from 288 colleges and universities.

“Resourceful, patriotic leaders, today’s Truman Scholars would make President Truman proud,” said Terry Babcock-Lumish, executive secretary of the Truman Foundation and a 1996 Truman Scholar. “Rising to meet their moments in this century as he did his in the 20th century, they are dedicated public servants who do not shy from challenge.”

“It feels really amazing to know that I will be a part of this group of people who all want to do good in the world, and that will be able to support each other throughout that journey,” Adrika said.

The 20-year-old Miami native plans to pursue both law school and a master’s in public policy, with the intention to work as a litigator before shifting to policy work.

Ashley Adrika and Eva Frazier.

Frazier, a 21-year-old from Hinesburg, Vermont, said she is “incredibly grateful” to receive the Truman support to continue her graduate studies. The Lowell House resident hopes to attend law school and pursue a master’s in public health.

“It means a lot to me to win and represent the state of Vermont, because as a rural student at Harvard, a big part of my goal with pursuing postgraduate education is to continue to advocate the needs of rural communities,” she said.

Frazier is particularly interested in the issues of health law that impact rural communities, such as the opioid crisis. She has worked with the organization Opioid Settlement Tracker, which documents opioid settlement-related data.

The Truman Scholarship was established by Congress in 1975 in honor of President Harry S. Truman as a national monument to public service. There have been 3,618 Truman Scholars, including 392 from Harvard. Recipients receive funding for graduate studies, leadership training, career counseling, and special internship and fellowship opportunities within the federal government.