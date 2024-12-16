The Growth Lab’s top visual insights of 2024

The Growth Lab’s research agenda continues to span multiple continents, addressing critical economic growth and development challenges across diverse regions. Our researchers have focused on pressing issues, including water sustainability, gender equality in employment, green growth, migration, and regional economic development.

It’s our mission to collaborate with policymakers and share our insights with the world through teaching, publications, and open-access digital tools. In this spirit, here are 13 visual insights from our research in 2024.

Green Value Chains and Their Components





This animation highlights the critical components of green value chains and showcases South Africa’s competitiveness across various segments. Each circle represents an input essential to the energy transition, with black-bordered circles marking critical minerals vital for powering energy technologies. These minerals play a pivotal role in decarbonization efforts, underscoring the urgency for mineral producers to scale up production. By leveraging mineral deposits and implementing effective mining policies, countries can seize significant green growth opportunities and contribute to the global energy transition.

Source: Growth Lab’s Greenplexity

Female Job Share by Sector vs. Middle-Income Country Average





Morocco has exceptionally low levels of overall female employment and labor force participation. Growth Lab research has uncovered revealing patterns that are important for targeting actions. This graph shows that nearly every sector has a lower female share of jobs than the middle-income country average. This is especially true in the case of some industries that are large female employers, such as trade and hospitality. In addition, Morocco has undersized health and education sectors — as indicated by a smaller green bubble relative to the black circle — which tend to employ higher rates of women. Morocco also has an oversized construction sector, which tends to employ fewer women everywhere.

Source: Growth Lab research based on ILO data