Summer funding for faculty-led GenAI projects for Harvard College students

The Office of the Vice Provost for Research in partnership with the Harvard College Office of Undergraduate Research and Fellowships pleased to announce the second year of an opportunity for collaborative research projects related to Generative AI, between Harvard faculty and undergraduate students over the summer of 2025.

The goal of this funding opportunity is to foster collaboration between faculty and undergraduates in efforts to incorporate and grow Generative AI components in a wide range of research disciplines.

Interested faculty members must hold a faculty appointment with principal investigator rights at a Harvard school (HMS faculty must hold an appointment in one of the Basic and Social Science departments). They should propose a ten-week project for one or two Harvard College students to support research, including those that advance curricular needs, with a Generative AI component, or use of Generative AI to augment their research. Prior experience with Generative AI is not required for faculty, and student experience may vary based on faculty projects.

Faculty members in any discipline may propose a project, and selection will be made on a first come, first served basis, assuming eligibility and project alignment with the funding goals. Faculty applications will open on Jan. 7 via the Harvard University Funding Portal (HUFP); applicants should provide a brief general overview of the proposed project and hoped-for outcome, goals for the undergraduate, and any selection criteria for undergraduate participants. Faculty may propose one project each. A stipend of $7,000 per student will be provided. Interested Harvard College students should contact the Office of Undergraduate Research and Fellowships for additional information and to apply.