Six alumni honored with HAA Award for exceptional service

Since 1990, the Harvard Alumni Association (HAA) has bestowed the HAA Awards to distinguished alumni in recognition of their extraordinary service to Harvard University through leadership and engagement activities. Continuing this tradition, the HAA has announced six recipients of the 2024 HAA Awards: Lewis “Lew” Auerbach ’63, A.M. ’64; Maria Carolina V. Dominguez, A.M.P. ’12; Matthew G. Hegarty ’82; Young Joon Kim, J.D. ’83; Maiya Williams Verrone ’84; and John J. West Jr., M.B.A. ’95.

Lewis “Lew” Auerbach ’63, A.M. ’64 of Ottawa, Canada, is an empathetic leader and volunteer whose warmth, kindness, and participative leadership style is built upon a strong ethical foundation and a steadfast commitment to giving back to his community.

Maria Carolina V. Dominguez, A.M.P ’12 of Manila, the Philippines, is an experienced executive and dedicated Harvard citizen committed to connecting alumni locally and internationally. As the reunion chair for her AMP class, she has been pivotal in fostering community among alumni worldwide.

Matthew G. Hegarty ’82 of Watertown, Massachusetts, is a cybersecurity expert whose transformational leadership of the Harvard Club of Boston through the challenges of the pandemic ensured that the Club emerged stronger than ever.

Young Joon Kim, J.D. ’83 of Seoul, South Korea, is a retired lawyer who is deeply committed to strengthening bonds among Harvard alumni internationally and promoting education and leadership development for women across Asia.

Maiya Williams Verrone ’84 of Pacific Palisades, California, is an author, television writer, and producer who is devoted to connecting and engaging with volunteers, alumni, and students in Southern California.

John J. West Jr., M.B.A. ’95 of Cambridge, Massachusetts, is an entrepreneur and past HAA president whose professional and volunteer work has focused on community building and harnessing the power of digital engagement to foster unity and connection among alumni during a pivotal moment.