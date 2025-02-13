Salata Institute launches external advisory board 

The Salata Institute, founded in 2022, is driving Harvard research to develop and promote solutions to the toughest climate challenges. Today, the institute announces a new advisory board with the experience, networks, insight, and resources to significantly accelerate this work. The founding board members will be joined in the coming months and years by additional leaders from a wide range of backgrounds.

“The makeup of this board is extremely exciting,” said Jim Stock, director of the Salata Institute and vice provost for climate and sustainability at Harvard University. “These are leaders in their sectors and fields — people who not only understand what’s needed to move our economy away from fossil fuels, but themselves sit at the tables where the critical conversations are taking place.”

The Salata Institute Advisory Board (SIAB) will provide guidance and insight and will support the work of the institute. Their contributions will complement the faculty experts who have overseen the institute’s work since its inception and the Salata Institute Student Ambassadors, who provide student perspectives and guidance.

“I am delighted to set out in this important work alongside my colleagues on the board,” said Honorary Chair Jean Eric Salata. “The institute has accomplished a great deal in its first two years — but we have just started to scratch the surface of what is possible.”

Read more about the founding members of the Salata Institute Advisory Board:

