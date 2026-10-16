Remembering Malcolm Hewitt Wiener

Dr. Malcolm Hewitt Wiener AB ’57, JD ’63, a visionary leader and benefactor whose long-term generosity transformed Harvard Kennedy School’s work on social policy research, has passed away at the age of 91.

Wiener’s transformational support of Harvard Kennedy School advanced data-driven solutions to inequality, educational access, and public welfare.

But his intellectual reach extended far beyond social policy. A preeminent scholar in Aegean prehistory and a prolific author, Wiener was equally known as the founder of a pioneering investment management company and a dedicated steward of major cultural and academic institutions.

His commitment to academic inquiry and civic improvement opened new pathways for scholars and practitioners to examine and solve social policy challenges. In 1988, he made a foundational, endowed gift that allowed HKS to establish the Malcolm Wiener Center for Social Policy. For nearly four decades, the Wiener Center has been an influential home for faculty and students who produce data-driven analyses of economic inequality, educational access, health care systems, work and family life, criminal justice reform, and more. His support has continuously been instrumental in generating new scholarship on inequality and social policy.

Wiener and his wife, Carolyn Wiener, endowed several professorships at Harvard Kennedy School: the Ethel Zimmerman Wiener Professorship of Public Policy; the Malcolm Wiener Professor of Social Policy; the Matthew W. Stirling Jr. Professor of History & Social Policy; and the Robert W. Scrivner Professor of Social Policy. These faculty chairs are currently held by distinguished HKS faculty Amitabh Chandra, Daniel Schneider, Alex Keyssar, and Jeffrey Liebman, respectively.

“Holding the professorship named for his mother has been an honor, and his vision remains present in the scholarship, student fellowships, and public dialogue that take place at the center every day,” said Amitabh Chandra, Ethel Zimmerman Wiener Professor of Public Policy and director of the Malcolm Wiener Center for Social Policy.

Wiener also generously funded the Malcolm H. Wiener Lectures in International Political Economy, which regularly convene prominent leaders and policy experts in the John F. Kennedy Jr. Forum to address international economics and global affairs, and the Wiener Conference Calls (now known as Policy Spotlight conversations), which feature HKS faculty members sharing their insights with alumni and other friends of the School. His philanthropy extended to the Kennedy School’s learning spaces, including his gift to name the Wiener Auditorium.

“Malcolm Wiener’s extraordinary generosity over the past four decades helped make HKS into what it is today,” said Jeremy Weinstein, dean of Harvard Kennedy School. “From the work of the Wiener Center for Social Policy to the professorships, PhD fellowships, and lecture series he endowed, Malcolm enabled the formulation and dissemination of analysis and evidence essential to solving the world’s most difficult social problems. Generations of scholars focused on expanding opportunity and reducing barriers to social mobility have benefitted from what Malcolm and Carolyn made possible, and we are all deeply indebted to them.”

Graham Allison, Douglas Dillon Professor of Government and former dean of HKS, first introduced Wiener to the Kennedy School.

“Malcolm was a genuine wunderkind: brilliant, intellectually omnivorous, stunningly insightful, visionary, and determined. From his pathbreaking research on canonical cups that demonstrated the reach of the Minoans and his chronology of prehistory, to his career as a great investor and then philanthropist, Malcolm demonstrated a legendary ability to see further and deeper than competitors,” he said. “I had the great good fortune to know him over five decades: first as an intellect, then as a generous donor to what was becoming Harvard Kennedy School and over time as a genuinely good friend. As we mourn his passing, we celebrate the wonder that he brought into our lives.”

Born on July 3, 1935 in Qingdao, China to an American father, Myron Wiener, and Ethel (Zimmerman) Wiener, Malcolm and his family moved to San Francisco in 1939. Wiener attended Harvard College on a Naval Reserve Officers’ Training Corps scholarship. He was elected to Phi Beta Kappa and received his AB magna cum laude in economics in 1957.

After graduating, Wiener fulfilled three years of active military duty at sea as an officer in the U.S. Navy. He then returned to Cambridge to pursue legal training, earning his JD at Harvard Law School in 1963. He practiced law before turning his focus to investment management, founding the Millburn Corporation to pioneer systematic, quantitative trading models.