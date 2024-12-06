News+

Photo essay: 2024 Seasons of Light

Taylon E. Lancaster

Taylon E. Lancaster, master of divinity candidate at Harvard Divinity School, participates in the lighting of the candles at the 2024 Seasons of Light service.

Photo by Evgenia Eliseeva

Contact Tyler Sprouse
1 min read

Each year, the Office of the Chaplain and Religious and Spiritual Life invites the Harvard Divinity School community to Seasons of Light.

As the nights grow longer and the days shorter, this annual multireligious service honors the interplay of holy darkness and light in the world’s religious traditions, including choral and instrumental music, readings by HDS students, the ritual kindling of many flames, and communal prayers and songs. 

Please visit the link below to view a selection of photos featuring members of the HDS community from the annual Seasons of Light service, held Dec. 3.

To view a short video from Seasons of Light, please visit HDS on TikTok.

