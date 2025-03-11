Paula Hammond delivers inaugural Percy Lavon Julian Prize Lecture

Dan Kahne, chair of CCB and Higgins Professor of Chemistry, with Paula Hammond, Institute Professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology (CCB) celebrated the launch of the Percy Lavon Julian Prize Lecture on March 3, with an address by the inaugural lecturer Paula Hammond, Institute Professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). This prize lectureship pays homage to Percy Lavon Julian, A.M. ’23, an African American chemist and alumnus whose groundbreaking work in the synthesis of medicinal drugs from plants.

Hammond’s pioneering research in drug delivery systems highlights the spirit of innovation the lecture aims to foster.

“I am incredibly honored to give the inaugural Percy Lavon Julian Prize Lecture,” Hammond said. “He was an inspiration to me during my undergraduate years, and I collected his commemorative stamps. He is a true inspiration, making this a double honor for me.”

Hammond’s lecture, “Sticky Nanoparticles: Electrostatic Assembly of Targeted Delivery Agents,” showcased advancements that promise to reshape medical treatment paradigms.

Julian’s legacy is marked not only by his scientific contributions but also by his perseverance in the face of systemic racial barriers.

“Dr. Percy Julian overcame significant racial challenges to become one of the most influential chemists of his time,” said Deana Reardon, executive director of CCB. “His story reinforces the message that science is enriched by diversity.”

Born on April 11, 1899, in Montgomery, Alabama, Julian was the son of a railway mail clerk and the grandson of enslaved people, he excelled academically despite attending segregated schools, eventually earning a master’s degree from Harvard and a Ph.D. from the University of Vienna. His pioneering work in synthesizing steroids like cortisone and developing affordable synthetic drugs significantly advanced medical treatments for conditions such as arthritis. Julian gained recognition for synthesizing physostigmine, a glaucoma treatment, and creating soy-based products, including a fire-retardant foam used in World War II.

Throughout his career, Julian remained an active advocate for African American advancement, helping to establish the Legal Defense and Educational Fund of Chicago and serving on various boards. In 1973, he was inducted into the National Academy of Sciences, becoming only the second African American to receive this honor.

The lecture series was proposed by the department’s Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging (EDIB) committee and received approval February 2024. For the inaugural award, the EDIB committee and faculty advanced Hammond, who is renowned for her use of electrostatic interactions to make various functional materials, as the inaugural recipient.

The Percy Lavon Julian Lecture seeks to create a dialogue that honors the past while paving the way for future breakthroughs in the field of chemistry.

“Highlighting scientists and scholars who have similarly overcome diversity hurdles can only strengthen our ability to see and identify our bias,” Reardon said. “Engaging discussions on diversity in science will foster a more inclusive academic community and aligns with Harvard’s mission of excellence through inclusion.”

The Percy Lavon Julian Lecture series is poised to become an annual celebration of scientific excellence, serving as a continued reminder of the enduring influence of figures like Julian.