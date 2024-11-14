OUE bestows new teaching award on 11 faculty members

Edgerley Family Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences Hopi Hoekstra (from left), Shai Dromi, Gregory Bruich, Dean of Undergraduate Education Amanda Claybaugh, Pia Sorensen, Carla Martin, Alexandra Gold, Julie Vu, Sirinya Matchacheep, and Jacob Barandes.

The Office of Undergraduate Education (OUE), the FAS Office for Faculty Affairs, and the Derek Bok Center for Teaching and Learning have inaugurated the Anya Bernstein Bassett Award for Excellence in Teaching, bestowing the new teaching award on non-ladder faculty last week at the Barker Center.

The award is named in honor of Anya Bernstein Bassett, longtime director of undergraduate studies for social studies, who died this past August.

“Anya was an extraordinary teacher, but more than that she was an extraordinary mentor of teachers,” noted Amanda Claybaugh, dean of OUE, in her opening remarks. “She helped a generation of new instructors find their footing.”

A transformative figure in Harvard’s Social Studies concentration, Bernstein Bassett profoundly impacted students as a favored teacher and devoted adviser. As director of undergraduate studies, she fostered a community characterized by both intellectual rigor and personal care. Bernstein Bassett was known for her enthusiasm and for building trust among her students. Her commitment extended beyond the classroom, often going above and beyond to celebrate student achievements.

Shai Dromi, associate senior lecturer on sociology and award recipient, did not work with Bernstein Bassett, but expressed his admiration for the culture she created. “Everyone knew Anya. Every student in social studies had a meaningful interaction with her or told me about her. She advised so many students, and was so committed to her teaching, truly embodying excellence in the field. It’s double the honor to receive the award [named for her].”

This award recognizes excellence in evidence-based teaching, pedagogical innovation, and fostering inclusive learning environments by non-ladder faculty members such as preceptors, lecturers, and senior lecturers. Nominated by their departments, candidates were invited to submit work that showcased their teaching.

Building on efforts across the FAS to encourage meaningful engagement over grade-related pressures, the prize recognizes teaching that emphasizes learning outcomes and effective methodology. Said Dromi, “With this award, it’s not just based on student opinion, but on what students learned, and the evidence that our teaching is working. It’s more holistic.”

OUE Dean Amanda Claybaugh presents Sirinya Matchacheep with the Anya Bernstein Bassett Award for Excellence in Teaching.

Each recipient was introduced with poignant and humorous quotes from their students. In her closing remarks, Claybaugh highlighted the legacy of the award and its recipients, saying, “Your reputations as extraordinary teachers will add to its luster.”

Award recipients:

Jacob Barandes, Lecturer on Physics and Co-Director of Graduate Studies for Physics

Gregory Bruich, Concentration Adviser and Lecturer in Economics

Louis Deslauriers, Senior Preceptor in Physics

Shai Dromi, Associate Senior Lecturer on Sociology

Alexandra Gold, Preceptor in Expository Writing

Lauren Kaminsky, Director of Studies and Associate Senior Lecturer on History and Literature

Carla Martin, Lecturer on the Committee on Degrees in Social Studies, Assistant Director of Undergraduate Studies for African and African-American Studies

Rachel Philbrick, Lecturer in Classics

Pia Sorensen, Senior Preceptor in Chemical Engineering and Applied Materials

Sirinya Matchacheep, Lecturer on Chemistry and Chemical Biology and Director of Introductory Undergraduate Laboratories

Julie Vu, Preceptor in Statistics