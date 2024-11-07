Nymphia Wind named HUFPI Changemaker of the Year

Nymphia Wind, a Taiwanese American drag performer, became the first contestant from East Asia to win “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in the show’s 16th season.

The Harvard Undergraduate Foreign Policy Initiative announced Taiwanese American performer and activist Nymphia Wind as the inaugural recipient of its Changemaker of the Year award. The honor celebrates those creating positive change within the field of foreign policy.

“Nymphia Wind’s commitment to propelling Taiwanese drag artistry stands as a profound example of how cultural advocacy can intersect with foreign policy, particularly in the context of Taiwan’s complex geopolitical situation,” said HUFPI co-presidents Anna MacLennan ’25, Jama Willis ’25, and Vivian Nguyen ’25.

In 2024, Wind became the first East Asian drag artist to be named winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The win follows more than a decade of performing and advocating for LGBTQ+ rights. Since her win on “Drag Race,” Wind performed for the former President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen, and toured in Asia, Australia, and Europe.

“Through her artistry, courage, and unwavering commitment to advocacy, Nymphia has emerged as a powerful force for change, transforming societal perceptions and inspiring a new generation of creatives and activists at the intersection of multiply marginalized identities,” said Meagan von Rohr, director of the Harvard College Office of BGLTQ Student Life, which has partnered with HUFPI for the award.

When considering their first Changemaker, HUFPI’s co-presidents decided to highlight LGBTQ+ policy around the world. Willis noted that Taiwan became the first Asian country to legalize same-sex marriage in 2019 and has been at the forefront of LGBTQ+ rights in the continent. Nepal registered its first LGBTQ+ marriage in 2023 and Thailand legalized same-sex marriage in 2024.

Willis said he believed it was especially important to highlight LGBTQ+ issues following the U.S. presidential election. “I just want this event to be something that gives people hope and optimism,” he said.

HUFPI also partnered with the Taiwanese Cultural Society, the Harvard-Radcliffe Chinese Student Association, and the Harvard Korean Association to honor Wind with the Changemaker Award. Willis said it was important to his organization to join forces with Taiwanese and Chinese students while ensuring the conversation on LGBTQ policy was at the forefront.

“Wind’s commitment to advancing Taiwanese drag is much more than a celebration of artistic talent; it is a strategic effort that intersects with foreign policy,” HUFPI said. “By amplifying Taiwanese voices and fostering cultural exchanges, she contributes to a broader narrative that supports Taiwan’s cultural and political visibility.”

Nymphia Wind will be honored with the Changemaker Award on Dec. 6 at the Science Center Hall A at 5:30 p.m. Tickets will be available starting Nov. 11 through HUFPI’s website and Instagram.