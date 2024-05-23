Nine students win Dean’s Award for Service to the School and Society

The leadership teams of the Jewish Students Association (JSA: Amit Botzer, Aliza Ohnouna, Rebecca Sichel, and Daniel Silberwasser) and Middle East and North Africa Club (MENA: Loujaine AlMoallim, Line Hachem, and Abdullah Mahomed), along with Teresa Danso-Danquah, all members of the Harvard Business School (HBS) M.B.A. Class of 2024, as well as Martin Aragoneses, a graduating doctoral student in the field of economics, have been named recipients of the School’s Dean’s Award.

These coveted and prestigious awards celebrate the extraordinary achievements of graduating students who during their years of study have also made a positive impact on Harvard, Harvard Business School, and/or broader communities through exceptional acts of leadership. Nominations come from the HBS community, and Dean Srikant Datar makes the final selections.

“This year’s Dean’s Award winners — truly remarkable students, all — exemplify the School’s mission of making a difference in the world,” said Datar. “At a time of difficulty and divisiveness, globally and here at Harvard, these students displayed extraordinary leadership and resourcefulness to have a meaningful impact on our community. Their focus on making the School more informed and inclusive spurred important dialogue and deepened learning across our campus. They worked individually and together to engage, comfort, unify, and educate their communities and fellow students throughout the year. I am deeply grateful for their partnership.”