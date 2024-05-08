Nine faculty elected to National Academy of Sciences

Littauer Center is home to the Department of Economics at Harvard University.

Nine Harvard University faculty members are among the 120 individuals elected recently to the National Academy of Sciences.

In an announcement last week, the NAS named five new members affiliated with Harvard Medical School, three with the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, and one with the T.H. Chan School of Public Health. They are:

Flaminia Catteruccia, professor of immunology and infectious diseases at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator.

Edward L. Glaeser, the Fred and Eleanor Glimp Professor of Economics and chair of the Department of Economics in the FAS.

David Glass, vice president of research at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and a senior lecturer on cell biology in the Blavatnik Institute at HMS.

Todd R. Golub, HMS professor of pediatrics at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and director of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard.

Ann Hochschild, the Maude and Lillian Presley Professor of Microbiology and chair of the Department of Microbiology in the Blavatnik Institute at HMS.

Henry Kronenberg, a physician in the Endocrine Division at Massachusetts General Hospital and a professor of medicine at HMS.

Ann Pearson, the Murray and Martha Ross Professor of Environmental Sciences and chair of the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences in the FAS.

Ashvin Vishwanath, the George Vasmer Leverett Professor of Physics in the FAS.

Gary Yellen, the Dr. George Packer Berry Professor of Neurobiology in the Blavatnik Institute at HMS.

The National Academy of Sciences, together with the National Academy and the National Academy of Medicine, provides science, engineering, and health policy advice to the federal government and other organizations.

NAS is a private, nonprofit institution that recognizes achievement in science by election to its membership. Established under a congressional charter signed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863, it now counts 2,617 active members and 537 international members.