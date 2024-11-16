New ‘Greenplexity’ tool guides policymakers, investors on strategies for green growth

At the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP29) on Friday (Nov. 15), the Growth Lab at Harvard Kennedy School launched Greenplexity, an interactive tool that helps countries identify their localized opportunities for green growth by supplying what the world needs for the global energy transition.

The tool provides 10 years of data for 10 green value chains: batteries, critical minerals, the electric grid, electric vehicles, green hydrogen, heat pumps, hydroelectric, nuclear, solar, and wind power, and includes strategic outlooks for more than 140 countries.

“We hope this tool will help us change the conversation around the energy transition where we not only talk about how a country can lower its emissions, but what each country can do to supply what the world needs to reduce global emissions,” said Ricardo Hausmann, founder and director of the Growth Lab and Rafik Hariri Professor of the Practice of International Political Economy at Harvard Kennedy School. “By supporting global decarbonization efforts and adopting a context-specific strategy for green growth, policymakers have a chance to transform their economies.”

The Growth Lab believes decarbonization will present a defining opportunity for growth by creating new industries, markets, and paths to economic development. Countries seeking to supply the booming demand for critical minerals, inputs, or green technologies required for green products such as solar panels and batteries can analyze how close these value chains are to their productive capabilities through Greenplexity.