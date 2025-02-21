News+

Kempner Institute welcomes spring undergrad student researchers

A group of spring 2025 KURE undergraduate researchers at the Kempner Institute during the February KURE program orientation.

Photo by Lani O’Donnell

Contact Deborah Apsel Lang http://kempnerinstitute.harvard.edu
1 min read

The Kempner Institute for the Study of Natural and Artificial Intelligence at Harvard is pleased to announce the spring 2025 recipients of the Kempner Undergraduate Research Experience (KURE). KURE awards Harvard undergraduate students funding for term-time research supervised by Kempner-affiliated faculty during the fall and spring semesters of the academic year. 

Eighteen students were awarded KURE fellowships to undertake research projects over the course of the spring term. Projects investigate the foundations of intelligence, including mathematical and computational models of intelligence, cognitive theories of intelligence, and the neurobiological basis of intelligence, as well as applications of artificial intelligence from a scientific or engineering perspective. 

In addition to its term-time undergraduate research program, the Kempner offers a 10-week residential summer program called KRANIUM, providing a small cohort of undergraduates with a formative research experience under the supervision of a Kempner-affiliated faculty member. 

The spring 2025 KURE recipients represent the third cohort of undergraduates to participate in the Kempner’s term-time undergraduate research program. More information about KURE and KRANIUM can be found on the Kempner Institute website.

Read Full Story

Share this article

You might like

Trending

  1. Campus & Community

    4 things we learned this week

    How closely have you been following the Gazette? Take our quiz to find out.

    1 min read

  2. Work & Economy

    Is AI already shaking up labor market?

    4 trends point to major change, say researchers who studied century of tech disruptions

    6 min read

  3. Health

    Primary care has money problems. This might help.

    Physician-researcher sees promise in five-year ‘prospective payment’ experiment

    5 min read