Kempner Institute welcomes spring undergrad student researchers

A group of spring 2025 KURE undergraduate researchers at the Kempner Institute during the February KURE program orientation.

The Kempner Institute for the Study of Natural and Artificial Intelligence at Harvard is pleased to announce the spring 2025 recipients of the Kempner Undergraduate Research Experience (KURE). KURE awards Harvard undergraduate students funding for term-time research supervised by Kempner-affiliated faculty during the fall and spring semesters of the academic year.

Eighteen students were awarded KURE fellowships to undertake research projects over the course of the spring term. Projects investigate the foundations of intelligence, including mathematical and computational models of intelligence, cognitive theories of intelligence, and the neurobiological basis of intelligence, as well as applications of artificial intelligence from a scientific or engineering perspective.

In addition to its term-time undergraduate research program, the Kempner offers a 10-week residential summer program called KRANIUM, providing a small cohort of undergraduates with a formative research experience under the supervision of a Kempner-affiliated faculty member.

The spring 2025 KURE recipients represent the third cohort of undergraduates to participate in the Kempner’s term-time undergraduate research program. More information about KURE and KRANIUM can be found on the Kempner Institute website.