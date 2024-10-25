Kempner Institute welcomes fall undergraduate researchers

The Kempner Institute for the Study of Natural and Artificial Intelligence at Harvard has announced the fall recipients of the Kempner Undergraduate Research Experience (KURE). KURE awards Harvard undergraduates funding for term-time research supervised by Kempner-affiliated faculty during the fall and spring semesters of the academic year.

Student research projects investigate the foundations of intelligence, including mathematical and computational models of intelligence, cognitive theories of intelligence, and the neurobiological basis of intelligence, as well as applications of artificial intelligence from a scientific or engineering perspective.

Twenty Harvard undergraduates received fall 2024 KURE awards, representing the second cohort of undergraduates to participate in the Kempner’s term-time undergraduate research program. The inaugural cohort of KURE participants celebrated the successful completion of the spring 2024 KURE program in May.