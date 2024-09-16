News+

Kempner Institute announces speaker lineup for 2024-25 Kempner Seminar Series

Noah Goodman.

This year’s first Kempner Seminar Series talk is “Reasoning with Language Models (and People)” by Noah Goodman, Kempner Institute Visiting Scientist and Professor of Psychology and Computer Science at Stanford University.

Photo: jeanbaptisteparis via Wikimedia Commons (CC-SA-2.0 license)

The Kempner Institute for the Study of Natural and Artificial Intelligence at Harvard University is pleased to announce the speaker lineup for the 2024-25 season of the Kempner Seminar Series (KSS), a research-level seminar series that covers topics related to the basis of intelligence in natural and artificial systems. 

The series features prominent, cutting-edge experts from academia and industry who study the basis of intelligence, with specialties ranging from machine learning to  neuroplasticity. Speakers focus on emerging research topics in artificial intelligence, natural intelligence and the intersection of the two.

The Kempner will kick off the 2024-25 seminar series on Sept. 20 with a talk by Noah Goodman, Kempner Institute visiting scientist and associate professor of psychology and computer science, and linguistics (by courtesy) at Stanford University. 

Details, including talk titles and abstracts, for the 2024-25 Kempner Seminar Series will be made available on the Kempner Institute Events page.  Check back for updates about the series.

The Kempner Seminar Series is held in person on Fridays and is open to the public. 

