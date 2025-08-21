John Lenger, former Gazette editor, dies at 61

In this 1999 photo, John Lenger shows students from Graham and Parks School in Cambridge how the Harvard Gazette is put together.

John Richard Lenger, 61, who for 15 years worked at the Harvard News Office (now Harvard Public Affairs and Communications), passed away Aug. 7 in Hermann, Missouri, after struggling with Parkinson’s disease and diabetes.

In 1994, Lenger was hired as the Harvard Gazette managing editor and later promoted to Harvard News Office’s assistant director and editor in chief. He is remembered for completing challenging projects with a calm demeanor and a sense of humor. One of his most impressive accomplishments was Research Matters, a magazine that, according to his former boss Joe Wrinn, helped Harvard secure federal research funds.

Throughout his time at Harvard, Lenger also taught journalism at the Harvard Extension School. In 2005, he received the James E. Conway Excellence in Teaching Writing Award, Harvard Extension School’s highest honor for the teaching of writing. In addition, he completed a Harvard Graduate School of Education master’s degree (2002) and helped spark the creation of the Harvard Graduate Program in Journalism. His former students went on to positions at The New York Times and Boston Globe.

Born on Jan. 26, 1964, in Washington, Missouri, Lenger was the son of Richard Lenger and Joan Hart. After studying journalism and political science at the University of Columbia-Missouri, Lenger had a successful stint with numerous newspapers before being hired by Harvard.

A masterful writer, and a hands-on editor who worked with everyone from recovering teens in trouble (a program for which he volunteered) to Nobel laureates and Harvard presidents, Lenger is praised for his impressive skills. “John frequently helped Harvard University’s presidents to polish their prose,” noted Wrinn.

In a personal letter sent to Lenger, Wrinn wrote: “You’ve made colleagues better with your editing and the younger generations smarter with your teaching … I have never had such a loyal and supportive colleague as you, sir. You were there through thick and thin — deflecting credit to others in the good times while being protective and supportive in the not-so-hot times. I remember the daily newspapers for the internet conferences in which you managed 12 freelance writers, the Research Matters magazine that helped Harvard secure federal research funds, and the countless Gazette supplements born of political expediency that added to your impressive Gazette portfolio. That and becoming my personal spell checker before there was one! I will forever be grateful to you on so many levels.”

Another of Lenger’s former colleagues, Harvard Gazette senior science writer Alvin Powell, wrote: “… I met you at a pivotal moment in my life. My freelance gig [at Harvard] turned into a permanent job, which turned into 25 years … and my introduction to the teaching world started when you invited me to co-teach Basic Journalism.”

Jeff Livingston, Lenger’s best friend during his high school and college days, remembers when Lenger launched his own newspaper called Graffiti, publishing more than 1,000 articles, including one describing an afterlife experience that he had when he suffered a diabetic coma. Following that near-death experience Lenger started collecting angels. He also collected Harvard memorabilia and loved reading about history.

Among his anecdotes, Livingston remembers when Lenger played poker with fellow student Brad Pitt. Lenger always won, said Livingston.

Praising Lenger’s volunteer work, in 2003, Thomas Menino, then-mayor of Boston, declared Oct. 17 John Lenger Day for his dedication to the personal growth of young Bostonians.

Lenger often said that becoming a parent transformed his life. He was indeed known for his profound love of Juan Rafael, his only son with his wife Maria Cristina Caballero, also a journalist. Lenger met Caballero while she was a Nieman Fellow at Harvard.

Lenger recently celebrated the 21st birthday of Juan Rafael. Lenger indicated it felt great to know that he was the one who inspired Juan Rafael to be an engineer dedicated to inventing devices to help people with movement disorders. Lenger smiled when his son told his father he would continue living forever through his inventions.