Ice Bumper Cars arrive at Harvard

Harvard is cranking up the fun this winter as Ice Bumper Cars whiz onto the Science Center Plaza. Join us for zigzagging, bumping, and spinning alongside your friends, fellow students, or even brave passersby! It’s the newest addition to Harvard’s popular WinterFest program which also features fire pits, outdoor games, and music!

Take a ride Wednesdays through Saturdays (noon to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.) until March 13 (weather permitting). Just $5 for Harvard I.D. Card holders and $10 for the adventure-loving public. (Youthful enthusiasts aged 7–17 need a parent or guardian to ride.)

Learn more at commonspaces.harvard.edu/winterfest.

Tailor-made for everyone craving a dash of winter whimsy, fun, and memory-making. So, bundle up, bring an adventurous spirit, and prepare for laughs!

Harvard Common Spaces has been bringing community spaces and activities to the Harvard campus for over 15 years. Our mission is to provide welcoming places and experiences that foster connection, collaboration, and fun for students, faculty, staff, and the visiting public.