News+

Ice Bumper Cars arrive at Harvard

Contact
1 min read

Harvard is cranking up the fun this winter as Ice Bumper Cars whiz onto the Science Center Plaza. Join us for zigzagging, bumping, and spinning alongside your friends, fellow students, or even brave passersby! It’s the newest addition to Harvard’s popular WinterFest program which also features fire pits, outdoor games, and music!

Take a ride Wednesdays through Saturdays (noon to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.) until March 13 (weather permitting). Just $5 for Harvard I.D. Card holders and $10 for the adventure-loving public. (Youthful enthusiasts aged 7–17 need a parent or guardian to ride.)

Learn more at commonspaces.harvard.edu/winterfest.

Tailor-made for everyone craving a dash of winter whimsy, fun, and memory-making. So, bundle up, bring an adventurous spirit, and prepare for laughs!

Harvard Common Spaces has been bringing community spaces and activities to the Harvard campus for over 15 years. Our mission is to provide welcoming places and experiences that foster connection, collaboration, and fun for students, faculty, staff, and the visiting public.

Read Full Story

Share this article

You might like

Trending

  1. Arts & Culture

    More than kind of blue

    Imani Perry’s lyrical new book weaves memoir, history to consider central place of a color in Black America

    7 min read

  2. Science & Tech

    Wish you had a better memory?

    Take our research-based quiz for tips on improving recall when it matters most

    1 min read

  3. Nation & World

    Who’s softer on crime? Democrats or Republicans?

    Turns out neither. New research finds mayors on both sides mixed in implementing effective policies.

    7 min read