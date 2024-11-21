HKS Belfer Center & SEAS announce Faculty Grant Opportunity on Technology and Geopolitics

Workers at the booth for Chinese DRAM producer ChangXin Memory Technologies wait for visitors at the 21st China International Semiconductor Expo in Beijing, Nov. 20.

The Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard Kennedy School, in partnership with the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS), is pleased to announce an opportunity for Harvard faculty to apply for research grants focusing on the intersection of technology and geopolitics.

– Concept Proposal (500 words): Due Dec. 6.

– Full Proposal (by invitation): Due Jan. 31, 2025.

– Funding Announcements: February 2025.

Faculty should submit concept proposals through the Belfer Center’s Faculty Research Fund portal. Proposals should outline research questions, team composition, intended outputs, and a top-line budget.

Goals and expected outcomes

The goal of this initiative is to advance understanding of the complex interplay between technology and geopolitics, producing research that can inform policy debates and public discourse. Projects should include policy-oriented deliverables such as publications, events, or training opportunities for students and fellows. Recipients will join a collaborative community, participating in workshops and other events to share findings and foster innovation in this vital field. This initiative reflects Harvard’s leadership in addressing critical global challenges at the nexus of technology and international affairs. Faculty across disciplines are encouraged to apply and contribute to shaping the future of this emerging area of research.