HBS professors receive Wyss Awards for Excellence in Mentoring Doctoral Students

Harvard Business School (HBS) has announced the recipients of the 2025 Wyss Awards for Excellence in Mentoring Doctoral Students. Professor Elie Ofek and Assistant Professor Maria Roche have been selected for their work in the Doctoral Programs. The award, whose recipients are selected by doctoral students, recognizes faculty who provide exceptional mentorship and guidance to doctoral students.

Established in 2004 through the generosity of Hansjoerg Wyss, M.B.A. ’65, the Hansjoerg Wyss Endowment for Doctoral Education supports a broad range of efforts to strengthen the HBS Doctoral Programs, including fellowships and stipends for doctoral students, increased support for field research, new doctoral course development, teaching skills training, and the renovation of doctoral facilities on campus.