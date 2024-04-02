HBS New Venture Competition: Uniting cutting edge ideas, innovative ventures, and alumni and students

Harvard Business School’s (HBS) Klarman Hall was packed to capacity Thursday evening, with spectators there to support the 12 student finalist teams competing in the finale of the 27th annual HBS New Venture Competition . At stake was $225,000 in cash plus in-kind prizes to fund the startups. The top prize in the Student Business Track and Student Social Enterprise Track was $75,000 each, with runner-up prizes of $25,000; two audience prizes of $5,000; and $15,000 in Tough Technology prizes.

The NVC is open to all students and alumni interested in launching new business and social impact ventures. The School’s Arthur Rock Center for Entrepreneurship and Social Enterprise Initiative (SEI), in partnership with HBS Alumni Clubs & Associations, host the annual competition. This year, 262 teams participated in the competition — 88 in the Student Business Track, 31 in the Student Social Enterprise Track, and 143 Alumni Track teams in eight regional competitions around the world. Since its inception in 1997, there have been more than 6,300 participants, and $3,000,000 has been awarded to the students and alumni who are creating groundbreaking new businesses and social impact ventures.