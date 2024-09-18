Harvard Global Health Institute welcomes 2024-2025 cohorts of fellows

The three fellowship programs support emerging leaders in global health to advance their research, curriculum development, and career development.

The Harvard Global Health Institute (HGHI) announced the 2024-2025 recipients of its three fellowship programs: the HGHI Burke Climate and Health Fellowship, the HGHI-Salata Burke Global Health Fellowship, and the Harvard LEAD Fellowship for Promoting Women in Global Health. These programs offer valuable opportunities for emerging global health leaders to advance their careers through expert mentorship, educational programs, and connections in Harvard’s diverse community. The fellows were chosen through a highly competitive application process.

The HGHI-Salata Climate and Health Burke Fellowship supports post-doctoral scholars conducting research at the important intersection of climate change and global health, a critical and transdisciplinary area of study. This year’s fellow is:

Colleen Lanier-Christensen, Ph.D., M.P.H., A.B., Postdoctoral Fellow in the History of Science Department at Harvard University

The Harvard Global Health Institute Burke Global Health Fellowship provides funding for Harvard junior faculty members to pursue innovative research and curriculum development in global health. This financial support enables fellows to focus on research and helps to catalyze their careers. This year’s fellows are:

Tess Wiskel, M.D., M.P.H., Emergency Medicine Physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Chuan-Chin Huang, Sc.D., M.Sc., Associate Epidemiologist at the Division of Global Health Equity at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Instructor at Harvard Medical School

Jacqueline Seiglie, M.D., M.Sc., Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, Endocrinologist and Diabetologist at Massachusetts General Hospital

Jonathan Strong, M.D., M.P.H., Instructor at Harvard Medical School, Emergency Medicine Physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital

The Harvard LEAD Fellowship offers leadership development and mentorship support for individuals from low- and middle-income countries who will, in turn, mentor future leaders in global health. This year’s fellows are:

Jalikatu Mustapha, M.Med, M.Sc., B.Sc., Deputy Minister for Health (II) at the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, Sierra Leone

Wanza Mbole, D.S.L., M.B.A., B.Sc., Senior Economic Inclusion Adviser and Gender Lead at FSD Kenya

About the Harvard Global Health Institute

The Harvard Global Health Institute (HGHI) is an interfaculty initiative that facilitates collaboration across the Harvard community and partners worldwide to advance global health equity. We tackle the greatest health challenges of our time through innovative transdisciplinary research, education, and partnerships that build knowledge and drive positive change in global health.