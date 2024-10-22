Harvard dental students lead effort to address veterans’ oral health

More than 45 U.S. military veterans and their spouses came to the Harvard Dental Center in Boston on Oct. 19 to receive dental care at Harvard School of Dental Medicine’s (HSDM) annual Give Veterans a Smile (GVAS) event. Now in its fourth year, the student-led event that provides free care to veterans has doubled in attendance since last year and is supported by more than 50 volunteers including Harvard dental students, faculty, and staff. It is part of an effort to address unmet oral healthcare needs in a population that often lacks dental coverage after their service in the military.

Some veterans traveled from as far as New Hampshire and Cape Cod to see a provider at HSDM, citing a lack of dental insurance coverage or an urgent dental need as the reason for coming into Boston for treatment during the free day of care.

“I wanted to have some gum issues taken care of and I don’t have dental insurance,” said Nuno Barros, an Army veteran who came to GVAS with his family. “This is a way forward to see how bad the damage is and how can we go about fixing it.”

Many veterans do not receive dental benefits from the Veterans Affairs (VA) healthcare system. In fact, 82 percent of veterans enrolled in the VA are ineligible for dental coverage. Eligibility varies based on military service history and disability. During the GVAS event, all veterans were able to receive dental cleanings, X-rays, oral cancer screenings, and referrals for additional treatment as needed.

“Our goal for the event is not only to provide immediate dental care to veterans in need but also to connect them with long-term dental homes where they can continue receiving essential care,” said Asli Pisano, D.M.D. ’26, one of the student organizers of the event. “We’re proud to have served so many veterans this year, and we are especially pleased that many of them are now returning to Harvard Dental Center for ongoing treatment, ensuring they have access to the comprehensive care they deserve.”

Carolyn Love Scalise, an Air Force veteran and chaplain with the VA, heard about GVAS through the VA and made it a point to come for her own care. She emphasized the importance of raising awareness about the ongoing needs of veterans.

For the students who volunteer, helping the veterans overcome hurdles to seeking care, is just as fulfilling for them as it is for the veterans.

“My experience at Give Veterans a Smile was incredibly rewarding,” said student organizer Sabrina Del Valle, D.M.D. ’27. “It was fulfilling to see the immediate impact of our work, both in improving their oral health and making meaningful connections with the veteran community.”