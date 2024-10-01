Harvard Center for International Development launches research initiative focused on China and its role in the global economy

The Harvard Center for International Development is launching a new research initiative, China and the Global Economy, which aims to foster a deeper understanding of the Chinese economy and its implications for the global economic landscape. The initiative is co-led by CID Faculty affiliates Jie Bai, associate professor of public policy at Harvard Kennedy School; Jaya Wen, assistant professor of business administration at Harvard Business School; and David Yang, professor of economics at Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences.

“China and the Global Economy is the first cross-Harvard research initiative launched by CID since the center officially became Harvard’s central platform for international development research and policy work earlier this year,” said CID Faculty Director Asim I. Khwaja. “We are excited CID can enable talent across the University to advance our research and engagement globally.”

China is the world’s second-largest economy and a major manufacturing hub. As a country, it exerts significant influence on international trade, investment, and economic stability. China’s economic policies impact global supply chains, commodity prices, and market trends that influence the economic fortunes of many countries. As China continues to expand its global influence through programs like the Belt and Road Initiative and its advancements in areas such as artificial intelligence and green technology, understanding its strategic priorities and actions is crucial for anticipating shifts in global power dynamics.

CID’s China and the Global Economy initiative will support cutting-edge research, facilitate student exchanges, and promote academic and policy dialogues with the goal of equipping scholars, students, and policymakers with the tools and insights needed to navigate these challenging times

“As studying China becomes increasingly challenging, it has never been more important for scholars and policymakers to gain solid, objective insights into the country’s development trajectory and its global impact,” said Yang. “We hope this new initiative at CID can become a platform that advances cutting-edge economic studies on China and facilitates high-quality policy discussions.”

CID is officially launching the China and the Global Economy during Harvard’s Worldwide Week on Oct. 11. Faculty co-chairs Jie Bai and David Yang will be joined by CID Postdoctoral Research Fellow Shengqiao Lin for a conversation on the need for policy and public engagement with China. Register here.