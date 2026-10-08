Harvard celebrates World Mental Health Week

From October 13-16, 2026 Harvard will host World Mental Health Week, a series of events and activities focused on supporting student mental health and wellbeing. Throughout the week, students can participate in guided meditation sessions, pet therapy sessions, and craft activities such as flower bouquet making and watercolor painting.

The events will take place following World Mental Health Day on Saturday, October 10, 2026. Each year, World Mental Health Day inspires organizations around the world to share resources and plan events in the pursuit of destigmatizing mental health challenges and encouraging the transformation of mental health services. This year’s theme, “Lived Experiences Heard: Real Voices, Real Change,” highlights the power of lived experiences in transforming how we approach mental health challenges, develop strategies to address them, and deliver services to those in need.

Schools and departments across the University are collaborating with the Office of the Associate Provost for Student Affairs to sponsor events, including workshops and discussion sessions.

Highlights include a fireside chat sponsored by Harvard Medical School Center for Bioethics, the Harvard Medical School Department of Global Health and Social Medicine, and Countway Library, in which Dr. Vikram Patel, Paul Farmer Professor and chair of Global Health and Social Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Dr. S. Abbas Shobeiri, Division Chief of Benign Gynecology and Director of the Pelvic Floor Program at Inova Health System, will explore trauma and healing and how storytelling and art can help approach mental health differently.

Another highlight includes a seminar at the Lee Kum Sheung Center for Health and Happiness at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health with Dr. Lauren Taylor, assistant professor of Population Health at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, which will explore the role of trust in healthcare delivery.

Find a listing of all activities, as well as strategies, tools, and resources for maintaining or improving mental health at: https://www.harvard.edu/wellbeing/.

In addition to the services available from Harvard’s Counseling and Mental Health Services (CAMHS) and the Center for Wellness and Health Promotion (CWHP), students can access mental health providers and services through TimelyCare, a virtual health and wellbeing platform, designed to expand access to no-cost mental health and wellness services for registered students.