Harvard Business School names 2025 Goldsmith Fellows

Harvard Business School (HBS) has announced the 2025 recipients of its Horace W. Goldsmith Fellowships. Established in 1988 by the Horace W. Goldsmith Foundation and Richard L. Menschel, M.B.A. 1959, a former director of the foundation and a limited partner at Goldman Sachs, to encourage students from the nonprofit and public sectors to attend HBS, these fellowships enable the School to award $10,000 to a select number of incoming M.B.A. students for each of the two years of the M.B.A. program.

Beginning with the Class of 1990, 276 incoming students have received the fellowship. Recipients of the award have served in leadership roles in nonprofit and public sector organizations and demonstrate a strong commitment to continued career paths in these areas. New recipients are invited to participate in events with current and former recipients as well as local social enterprise leaders in an effort to create a network of individuals committed to working in social enterprise.