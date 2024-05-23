Harvard Business School announces 2024-25 Leadership Fellows

Harvard Business School has announced the 2024-2025 cohort of its Leadership Fellows Program. The program is based on University Professor Michael Porter’s vision of developing a network of HBS graduates with cross-sector experience who are committed to addressing societal issues throughout their careers. Since 2003, it has placed over 300 fellows at organizations such as the city of Boston Mayor’s Office, Harlem Children’s Zone, Equal Justice Initiative, Mercy Corps, and Whitney Museum of American Art.

Through their participation, graduating students — also known as fellows — are offered once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to experience high-impact management positions in nonprofit and public sector organizations for one year at a competitive salary. At the same time, the hiring organizations leverage the experience, energy, and strategic and analytical skills of M.B.A.s in roles that produce immediate results and build long-term capacity.