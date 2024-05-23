News+

Harvard Business School announces 2024-25 Leadership Fellows

Photo courtesy of Susan Young

Contact Dorian Salinas https://www.hbs.edu/news
1 min read

Harvard Business School has announced the 2024-2025 cohort of its Leadership Fellows Program. The program is based on University Professor Michael Porter’s vision of developing a network of HBS graduates with cross-sector experience who are committed to addressing societal issues throughout their careers. Since 2003, it has placed over 300 fellows at organizations such as the city of Boston Mayor’s Office, Harlem Children’s Zone, Equal Justice Initiative, Mercy Corps, and Whitney Museum of American Art.

Through their participation, graduating students — also known as fellows — are offered once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to experience high-impact management positions in nonprofit and public sector organizations for one year at a competitive salary. At the same time, the hiring organizations leverage the experience, energy, and strategic and analytical skills of M.B.A.s in roles that produce immediate results and build long-term capacity.

Read Full Story

Share this article

You might like

Trending

  1. Health

    Everything counts!

    New study finds step-count and time are equally valid in reducing health risks

    5 min read

  2. Campus & Community

    Five alumni elected to the Board of Overseers

    Six others join Alumni Association board

    4 min read

  3. Science & Tech

    Glimpse of next-generation internet

    Physicists demo first metro-area quantum computer network in Boston

    5 min read