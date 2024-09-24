Harvard Business School announces 2024-2025 Institute for Business in Global Society Fellows

For the 2024-2025 academic year, Harvard Business School (HBS) is proud to announce its third cohort of visiting scholars in collaboration with its Institute for Business in Global Society (BiGS). This year’s cohort will concentrate on how business intersects with the two critical issues of climate change and racial inequality, advancing HBS’s commitment to encouraging pioneering research that shapes the future of business leadership.

“We are thrilled to welcome our third cohort of BiGS fellows, who stood out in a highly competitive selection process for their extraordinary research. Their involvement here will greatly enhance the local and global conversation on leveraging business to tackle complex societal issues, from climate change to racial inequality,” says Debora Spar, senior associate dean and professor, who leads the institute.

BiGS was established in 2022 with Harvard Business School Dean Srikant Datar to elevate critical thinking, research, and curriculum around the responsibility of business to address societal challenges, and to educate business leaders who are increasingly expected to confront these pressing issues.