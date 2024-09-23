Harvard Business School announces 2024-2025 Entrepreneurs-in-Residence, Venture Capital Advisors, and Lawyers-in-Residence

The Harvard Business School Arthur Rock Center for Entrepreneurship has announced its Entrepreneurs-In-Residence (EIR), Venture Capital Advisors (VCA), and Lawyers-In-Residence (LIR) for the 2024-2025 academic year.

The Rock Center is the hub for entrepreneurship at Harvard Business School. It’s where HBS students who are founders, joiners, or investors activate their ideas and build their ventures to drive global impact. At the Rock Center, HBS students join a dynamic community with access to leading entrepreneurship faculty, curated programs, funding opportunities, and a network of knowledgeable and experienced experts.

Many of our experts have been selected from the HBS global alumni network, of which more than 50 percent of graduates found new ventures. Across entrepreneurship programs, HBS is consistently the leader in graduate founder count, company count, capital raised, female founders, exits, and unicorns.

This year the 17 EIRs, 15 of whom are HBS graduates, have founded, sold, or IPO’d successful ventures in the tech, consumer products, healthcare, biotech, media and entertainment industries, among others. Appointed by Srikant Datar, Dean of the Harvard Business School, for a four-year term, EIRs are available throughout the year to meet with MBA students one-on-one, facilitate Rock Center programs, and work with faculty on research and course development.