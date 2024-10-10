Harvard Business School announces 2024-2025 cohort of Executive Fellows

Harvard Business School (HBS) has announced a cohort of 71 Executive Fellows for the 2024-2025 academic year. The Executive Fellows program leverages the expertise of outstanding practitioners — many of whom are alumni — to enhance teaching and learning at the School. Executive Fellows are sponsored by and partner with at least one HBS faculty member to bring their business experience into the HBS community.

The fellows contribute to the School by collaborating on curricular and co-curricular activities in the MBA Program. These include, but are not limited to, co-teaching course sessions in the Elective Curriculum, offering career counseling and development coaching to M.B.A. students, co-leading Short Intensive Programs (SIPs), and delivering workshop sessions. Fellows also bring their expertise to the School’s HBS Online and Executive Education programs by collaborating with faculty in case development and other research projects. Fellow appointments range from a few months to one year and may be extended.

“Since its inception in 2020, the Executive Fellows program has enhanced the School’s educational mission and its connection to practice in important ways,” said Professor Len Schlesinger, chair of the program. “Our community has benefited greatly from having the opportunity to learn from such a diverse array of accomplished business leaders through a variety of activities. We are grateful for their real-world perspectives and expertise, all of which provides valuable context and enriches the learning and teaching experience on campus.”