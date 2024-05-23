Four HBS faculty receive Class of 2024 Faculty Teaching Award

Students from the Harvard Business School (HBS) graduating Class of 2024 honored four faculty members with Faculty Teaching Awards. Juan Alcacer, Ryan Buell, David Moss, and Sophus Reinert were recognized for their excellence and dedication to teaching, and for the positive impact they had both in and out of the classroom.

Students were asked to identify professors who have enhanced their learning experience and to reflect on which professor best demonstrated the following six criteria in both their Required Curriculum (RC) first year and Elective Curriculum (EC) second year: