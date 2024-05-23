News+

Four HBS faculty receive Class of 2024 Faculty Teaching Award

Students from the Harvard Business School (HBS) graduating Class of 2024 honored four faculty members with Faculty Teaching Awards. Juan AlcacerRyan BuellDavid Moss, and Sophus Reinert were recognized for their excellence and dedication to teaching, and for the positive impact they had both in and out of the classroom.

Students were asked to identify professors who have enhanced their learning experience and to reflect on which professor best demonstrated the following six criteria in both their Required Curriculum (RC) first year and Elective Curriculum (EC) second year:

  1. Inspiration: transfers passion for the subject matter to students
  2. Knowledge Transfer: makes difficult course material accessible to all students through clear explanations and demonstrated relevance
  3. Accessibility: available to students outside the classroom on a personal and professional basis
  4. Career Guidance: helps to identify industry contacts and evaluate potential career options
  5. Quality of Life: helps to improve the quality of life on campus
  6. Feedback: provides feedback that contributes to professional and personal development
