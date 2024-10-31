Four Harvard research teams receive translational funding to advance climate change tech

With funding and support from the Climate and Sustainability Translational Fund, researchers will pursue green jet fuel, cleaner chemicals, sustainable packaging, and carboon storage.

The climate crisis demands new and better technology – from green energy sources to cleaner industrial processes and far beyond. Universities, including Harvard, play a significant role in generating that new tech.

“Many of the innovations driving clean tech started in university labs,” said Jim Stock, Vice Provost for Climate and Sustainability and Director of the Salata Institute. “The trick is getting the best ideas out of the lab and into the world where they can reduce climate pollution and save lives.”

Harvard’s Office of Technology Development and the Salata Institute launched the Climate and Sustainability Translational Fund to accelerate the pace of startup formation by providing crucial gap funding, mentorship, and guidance for Harvard research teams to address climate and sustainability challenges.

“Advancing creativity in the lab toward effective commercial solutions is vital for tackling pressing climate and sustainability challenges,” stated Isaac Kohlberg, Senior Associate Provost and Chief Technology Development Officer at Harvard University. “This fund provides Harvard researchers not only translational funding, but also creates the connections with mentors, companies, and investors necessary to build successful companies.”

Today, the Office for Technology Development and the Salata Institute announced the fund’s first awardees, supporting four research projects that offer solutions to global climate and sustainability challenges.

The four research projects receiving the 2024 Climate and Sustainability Translational Fund awards are:

Bacteria Strains to Improve Carbon Capture and Storage

Electrified hydrogen peroxide production and advanced green oxidation

Bionic Leaf-C at manufacturing scale-up

Photonic materials for sustainable packaging

Are you a Harvard researcher pursuing a climate or sustainability technology? Proposals for the 2025 Climate and Sustainability Translational Fund will open in April. Learn more about the Climate and Sustainability Translational Fund here.