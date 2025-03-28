Fashion Show kicks off a week of cultural festivities

A beloved celebration for all, the weeklong 39th Annual Cultural Rhythms Festival opens Monday at Harvard Commons at the Smith Campus Center with the second annual Cultural Fashion Show and Artist Reveal at 6 p.m.

In early February, a call was issued for any Harvard College student who wished to walk in this year’s fashion show. Six weeks later, the student volunteers are walking the runway and spotlighting a myriad of cultural clothing for all to see!

This six-day festival may start with a Fashion Show, but that is only the beginning of the celebrations. Throughout the week, there are a variety of programs that highlight the rich cultural diversity present at Harvard: a food festival with representation from 20 cultural student organizations, a music lab with demonstrations from global instruments, an Open Mic Night for prose and song, and more. Cultural Rhythms is creating community across cultures by giving participants the opportunity to share and learn about the traditions they celebrate.

The week culminates in the Cultural Rhythms Showcase, which will take place Saturday at 6 p.m. in Sanders Theatre, where 10 cultural performing student group acts will take the stage, and the Harvard Foundation Cultural Rhythms co-directors will lead a conversation with the Artist of the Year who was selected for their impactful contributions to the arts and advocacy efforts. During the Fashion Show on Monday, the much-anticipated name of the Artist of the Year will be revealed, so be sure to come to the show to be among the first in the know.

Assistant Director of Student Programming Marvin Baclig has been working with student leaders at the Harvard Foundation to organize Cultural Rhythms Festival since 2022, but each year brings a renewed sense of anticipation for the upcoming festivities.

“We’re thrilled to host the 39th Annual Cultural Rhythms Festival!” said Baclig. “Our students and staff have done an amazing job with this week of programming, and we can’t wait for everyone in the Harvard community to come out and celebrate the vibrant cultures on campus. You can get your tickets for Saturday’s show at: tinyurl.com/CR39Ticket.”

This event is open to the general public, with a special welcome to Harvard College students, staff, and faculty. Tickets are $7 with HUID, $15 without, and free for SEF-Eligible students. To purchase tickets for this year’s events, visit the Harvard Box Office in person at Smith Campus Center or online. SEF-Eligible students can request tickets 72 hours in advance of the event at https://sef.cloud.huit.harvard.edu/.

Please contact harvfoun@fas.harvard.edu with any questions or accommodation requests regarding the week’s programming.

To see the full lineup of events, you can go to tinyurl.com/CR39Schedule, subscribe to our newsletter, and follow us on Instagram for the latest updates.