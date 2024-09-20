News+

Faculty Council meeting — Sept. 18, 2024

On Sept. 18 the Faculty Council nominated a Parliamentarian for the 2024–25 academic year.  They also discussed the recommendations of the ad hoc Advisory Committee on Meetings of the Faculty and a proposal regarding residential education.  Finally, they met with Provost John Manning to ask and answer questions as representatives of the Faculty.

The Council next meets on Oct. 9.  The next meeting of the Faculty is on Oct. 1.  The preliminary deadline for the Nov. 5 meeting of the Faculty is Oct. 15 at noon.

