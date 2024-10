On Oct. 23 the Faculty Council previewed the Dean’s Annual Report to the Faculty and approved a proposal regarding designated seats on the Faculty Council for the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. They also discussed a proposal regarding pass/fail grading in General Education courses.

The Council next meets on Nov. 20. The next meeting of the Faculty is on Nov. 5. The preliminary deadline for the Dec. 3 meeting of the Faculty is Nov. 12 at noon.