Faculty Council meeting — Nov. 20, 2024

On Nov. 20 the Faculty Council approved the preliminary Harvard Summer School course list for 2025 and a proposal regarding pass/fail grading in the General Education courses. They also discussed the work of the Classroom Social Compact Committee and provided feedback to the Dean regarding the search for the next Dean of Harvard College.

The Council next meets on Jan. 29, 2025.  The next meeting of the Faculty is on Dec. 3, 2024.  The preliminary deadline for the Feb. 4, 2025, meeting of the Faculty is Jan. 21, 2025, at noon.

