Faculty Council meeting — March 20, 2024

On March 20 the members of the Faculty Council approved a proposal regarding GSAS dissertation advisory committees.  They also engaged in discussion with the co-chairs of the Presidential Task Force on Combating Antisemitism and of the Presidential Task Force on Combating Anti-Muslim and Anti-Arab Bias and they shared ideas with the chair of the Dean’s Advisory Committee on Meetings of the Faculty.  Finally, they heard a presentation on FAS communications resources.

The Council next meets on April 10.  The next meeting of the Faculty is on April 2.  The preliminary deadline for the May 7 meeting of the Faculty is April 16 at noon.

