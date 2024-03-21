Faculty Council meeting — March 20, 2024

On March 20 the members of the Faculty Council approved a proposal regarding GSAS dissertation advisory committees. They also engaged in discussion with the co-chairs of the Presidential Task Force on Combating Antisemitism and of the Presidential Task Force on Combating Anti-Muslim and Anti-Arab Bias and they shared ideas with the chair of the Dean’s Advisory Committee on Meetings of the Faculty. Finally, they heard a presentation on FAS communications resources.

The Council next meets on April 10. The next meeting of the Faculty is on April 2. The preliminary deadline for the May 7 meeting of the Faculty is April 16 at noon.