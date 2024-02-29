Faculty Council meeting — Feb. 28, 2024

On Feb. 28 the Faculty Council voted to hold the April 2 meeting of the Faculty and the May 20 degree meeting in person instead of via Zoom. They also approved the Courses of Instruction for 2024–25. In addition, they heard a proposal regarding GSAS dissertation advisory committees, a review of the College’s privacy policy, and a presentation on AI-enabled plagiarism detection tools.

The Council next meets on March 20. The next meeting of the Faculty is on March 5 via Zoom. The preliminary deadline for the April 2 meeting of the Faculty is March 12 at noon.