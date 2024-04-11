Faculty Council meeting — April 10, 2024

On April 10 the members of the Faculty Council met with Professor John H. Shaw, Vice Provost for Research, to discuss new reporting requirements. They also heard presentations on plans for Allston and on a proposed new climate curriculum. In addition, the elected members of the Faculty Council met in camera to provide input to the members of the committee reviewing the name of Winthrop House.

The Council next meets on April 24. The preliminary deadline for the May 7 meeting of the Faculty is April 16 at noon.